Tyrod Taylor's Lung 'Accidentally Punctured' by Team Doctor Before Game Against Chiefs

Joshua Brisco

Details have emerged regarding Tyrod Taylor's surprise-scratch before the Los Angeles Chargers' game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. His lung was reportedly "accidentally punctured" by a team doctor who was administering a pain-killing shot for Taylor's fractured ribs, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter expanded on the situation in his story on ESPN.com:

That is the reason Taylor did not start Sunday and rookie quarterback Justin Herbert unexpectedly did against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, in an arrangement that is likely to continue Sunday against the Carolina Panthers and quite possibly beyond.

It also helps explain why Chargers coach Anthony Lynn strongly backed Taylor on Sunday night and again this week. Many coaches believe that no player should lose his job to an injury -- especially one that accidentally came at the hands of a team doctor. The Chargers previously said Taylor suffered complications from an injection. Those complications were a punctured lung.

Herbert performed admirably against the Chiefs on Sunday, but the reasoning behind his surprising start was unknown until today. 

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has also reported that Herbert is expected to start on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Lynn has reiterated multiple times that Taylor will start again when he returns from his injury, saying "if Tyrod Taylor is 100%, then he is our quarterback."

Schefter's report also notes that Taylor is advised to sit out for the foreseeable future, also noting that the NFL Players Association is discussing potential next steps on Taylor's behalf.

He planned to take a pain-killing injection for the rib injury Sunday, but after the Chargers doctor punctured his lung, Taylor wound up in the hospital Sunday night to be treated for the injury and the struggles he had breathing.

Doctors have advised Taylor not to play "indefinitely." The Chargers wanted Taylor to start this week, but doctors are against it.

