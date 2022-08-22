Skip to main content

WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Is Playable in Fortnite Icon Series

Mahomes joins the video game world as a playable skin in one of the most popular video games.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is known for his stellar play on the football field, but he's taking his talents to the video game realm as well. The MVP-winning signal-caller tweeted a teaser video on Monday morning highlighting his inclusion in the popular online video game Fortnite

Mahomes is a part of Fortnite's 'Icon Series," which is a rare group in the game's Battle Royale mode that features playable skins and elements related to popular athletes, music artists, influencers and other celebrities alike. Per Epic Games (which developed the engine that Fortnite runs on), the Mahomes-specific items will become available in the in-game shop on Wednesday, August 24 at 8 p.m. EST. Players can also receive the Mahomes skin early by winning a tournament. Here are some of the accessories included in the Patrick Mahomes Outfit:

  • Gridiron Gladiator Back Bling
  • Snap Axes Pickaxe
  • Endzone Elite Wrap
  • Showtime Emote

Much of the Mahomes-specific accessories and designs also include his popular "PM" logo that will help ensure that no one has any questions as to exactly who's being added to the game. Here's more on the in-game tournament from Epic Games:

Take the snap before Patrick Mahomes enters the Shop! In the Patrick Mahomes Cup — a Zero Build Squads tournament happening Tuesday, August 23 — compete with your team for a chance to earn the Patrick Mahomes Outfit (+ Gridiron Gladiator Back Bling) early. Also, collect at least eight points to unlock the Secret Sauce Emoticon!

Competitors can play up to ten matches within their region’s approximately three-hour time window, and the specific event timing for each region can be found in the Compete tab in-game.

Mahomes is coming off yet another productive season with the Chiefs, and he's also well known for his many successful business endeavors off the field. This appears to be yet another one, as both football fans and Fortnite fans alike will soon be able to enjoy watching the superstar play on their screens. 

