Which Chiefs Defensive Back Could Be a Sleeper?
One of the Chiefs' biggest strengths as an organization has been their ability to find undiscovered talent. General manager Brett Veach has made a living off recognizing lesser-known players and developing them through the practice squad.
While not all prospects pan out, numerous players have contributed to the Chiefs' dynastic run of 3-straight Super Bowl appearances. He's already kept more talent on future/reserve deals.
Last week, Kansas City announced that they re-signed defensive back Darius Rush, a player who spent the past season on the Chiefs' practice squad. A part of the 2023 rookie class, Rush was a 5th-round pick drafted by the Indianapolis Colts. However, that August Rush was cut in training camp but quickly picked up by the Chiefs. Rush flip-flopped between the practice squad and the active roster all of that season, before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a brief span.
Last October, Rush returned to Kansas City for a second-go with the Chiefs' practice squad. The lack of experience on the active roster shouldn't stray anyone from the fact that he's still an athletic freak. Listed at 6'2 and 200 pounds, Rush was a standout player during his stint with the University of South Carolina. In the 2022-23 season, Rush recorded 38 total tackles, 7 PBUs, and 2 INTs as a redshirt senior.
The 2025 NFL season could very well be the breakout year for Rush. We know the success of defensive mastermind Steve Spagnuolo, so if anybody can develop Rush, it's him. Rush was always seen as a "project prospect," someone who might not be NFL ready now but has very high potential to be. Rush has the skillset to be a very successful defender in this league, but he has to hone his skills further before he can make a true impact on the field.
One factor working in Rush’s favor is the Chiefs’ proven ability to develop defensive backs. Under Spagnuolo, Kansas City has turned young, overlooked players into key contributors, and Rush could be next in line. His combination of size, speed, and ball-hawk skills makes him an intriguing depth piece with the potential to carve out a role in 2025.
