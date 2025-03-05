Why the Chiefs Might Have to Wait to Return to Germany
The Kansas City Chiefs are undoubtedly one of, if not the most popular team in the National Football League. Their consistency and championship pedigree have helped them acquire many new fans. Those fans are not only in the United States but elsewhere as well.
“Playing last year in Frankfurt, I think, was a real benefit to our efforts in the German market,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said during the week of Super Bowl LIX. “It’s very important in terms of continuing to grow our fanbase.”
Few teams have global marketing rights in Germany, but the Chiefs do. This gives them plenty of reasons to take the show on the road or overseas to help extend the NFL’s global reach. There is no better team to help the NFL with this endeavor than the Chiefs.
Still, while there are plenty of reasons the Chiefs would benefit from playing in Germany, there are other things the Chiefs and the league must consider that may not be as beneficial for all parties involved. The league must consider Chiefs fans and fans of opposing teams.
The Chiefs moving a game overseas would negatively impact the Chiefs, their potential opponent, and both teams' fans. If the Chiefs give up a home game to go abroad, their fans lose out on a home game.
Opposing teams' fans would miss out on a chance to see quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs without having to travel to a different city. Still, according to Chiefs president Mark Donovan, the Chiefs would have loved the opportunity to play in Germany again.
Donovan noted the different factors that impact the Chiefs' chances of returning to Germany.
"Yeah, it would’ve been great to play. We’ve been one of the most aggressive international teams in the league, and we’d love to play again," Donovan said."
“I want to say this respectfully. Very few teams are going to give up a home game with the Chiefs because of the demand we bring. The league has a lot of things to balance. We’d love to be overseas again. Really, anywhere in Europe really is where we’d like to go," Donovan said.
