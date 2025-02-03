Xavier Worthy: One Game Away From Proving Doubters Wrong
Kansas City Chiefs' rookie WR Xavier Worthy came into the AFC Championship game with a clear chip on his shoulder. He was playing with a purpose.
Earlier in April, the Chiefs had traded up 4 spots in the NFL Draft to select Worthy in the first round. The pick had originally belonged to the Buffalo Bills, who ended up selecting WR Keon Coleman with the first pick of the second round.
Going into their must-win matchup, Worthy didn't forget the events that transpired. Worthy had his best game yet as a professional, notching 85 receiving yards and a touchdown. His impact was felt throughout the entire game, and Kansas City ended up beating the Bills by a mere 3 points. The Chiefs had punched their ticket into Super Bowl LIX where they would have to face-off against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles yet again.
Going into the Super Bowl, Worthy still isn't satisfied. He made it clear to everybody: he's here to prove everyone wrong.
“I go out there just trying to prove everybody wrong. I was coming into the season doubted. Everybody said he’s not fit to be a big-time receiver, he’s too small, he’s injury prone. I feel like I proved everybody wrong and I’m going to continue to prove everybody wrong,” Worthy recalled.
Worthy doesn't just want to be a part of the game, he wants to influence it. Although he was the 5th reciever taken in the draft, there were still some concerns revolving around his height and weight coming into the league. Similar to DeVonta Smith of the Eagles, Worthy was only 5'11 and weighed 165 pounds. Many scouts were worried about his size leading to an increased risk of injury, but Worthy has proven that he can run against the best in the league.
According to him however, he hasn't fully proven the doubters wrong. With one last game coming up, Worthy has a chance to show everyone why he was drafted. On the biggest stage with the brightest lights, Worthy can finally silence the critics once and for all.
After all, he was able to do it last Sunday. As motivated as he is, who's to say he won't do it again?