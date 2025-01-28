Chiefs' WR Xavier Worthy Explains Extra Motivation vs. Bills
Starting the season off strong, Texas alum Xavier Worthy made immediate impact for the Kansas City Chiefs. In his first game in the red and gold, Worthy recorded an impressive 68 yards from scrimmage, to go along with 2 touchdowns (one in the air and one on the ground).
This came about four months after the Chiefs made a thrilling move to trade up in the Draft, scooping Worthy at 28th overall, a pick that originally belonged to the Buffalo Bills. The Bills ended up drafting another WR four players later: Keon Coleman from Florida State.
While Coleman has shown flashes, it's clear that it's been Worthy that has shown up for his team the most, both in the regular season and in the Playoffs.
Yesterday, Worthy had his most impressive showing as a pro yet. He finished the game with 85 receiving yards and a diving touchdown at the end of the first half. According to Worthy however, this wasn't a fluke. He was playing with a purpose. He spoke to the media a few days prior to the game.
"At the end of the day, I'm going to play with my chip on my shoulder. This game means a little bit more," He explained in a press conference Friday. "Obviously, it's the AFC championship game, but this is a team that traded their pick away to get somebody else."
Following last night's game, he doubled down : "I said it once, they skipped on me, that's their loss."
It was clear Worthy was playing for something more, and he made it known to Buffalo what they had missed out on.
Worthy will only continue to improve under Andy Reid's offensive scheme, as he gradually gains the trust of his quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Philadelphia Eagles will need to heavily gameplan for him with their connection only strengthening by the day.
Fans will argue the Bills made the right decision, but there is no denying what Worthy has already done for Kansas City in such a short time. This is only the start of his already impactful rookie year.