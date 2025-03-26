NFL Draft: 3 Trade Back Options for the Chiefs
Coming off their defeat in Super Bowl LIX, the Kansas City Chiefs remain one of the top contenders in the AFC but their run as true favorites may have died down some.
With the No. 31 overall selection in next month's NFL Draft, they have a chance to continue core development and acquire young immediate contributors.
Being a team selecting on the backend of the first round, the Chiefs are a likely candidate to trade back into the second round. The sweet spot of the draft order this year in Night Two of the selection process where there is expected to be a lot of quality depth in talent.
With that in mind, let's look at three potential trade back options for Kansas City in the second round.
Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson
Interestingly enough, the Chiefs have a need at left tackle and guard. Kingsley Suamataia is being slated as the potential starter at left guard due to his movement skills and functional athleticism. However, there is concern about the lack of competition at both positions.
Jackson is an intriguing option for Kansas City. He offers quality tackle and guard versatility and has good tape at both positions, including late in the season as the starting left tackle on the championship-winning Buckeyes. Keep an eye on Jackson as we approach the later portions of the draft process.
Toledo defensive lineman Darius Alexander
A favorite among the draft community, Alexander is a ball of clay that features a nonstop motor, great size and twitchiness at the point of attack to create penetration and disruption regularly. Chris Jones is currently the only quality starter at defensive tackle and Alexander, while being an older prospect, would be an immediate upgrade over some of the current depth players at the position.
Entering the season with Mike Pennel and Jerry Tillery as your potential second and third-best interior lineman is not ideal, and this is a reason why defensive tackle is among the biggest needs on the roster at this time.
Ohio State edge rusher J.T. Tuimoloau
Opposite of George Karlaftis, the Chiefs must add more pass rush specialists to the defensive end room. Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Mike Danna are solid options but the former is unproven and the latter is a pure run-defender with early down value. This room needs a rush specialist and Tuimoloau could be that guy.
Tuimoloau isn't an elite athlete but he does possess quality rush traits and a varity of moves and counters to win the point of attack and stress pass blockers on the edge in their sets. The Chiefs may look for someone more explosive but the former All-Big Ten defender is an effective player.
