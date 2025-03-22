Chiefs' Biggest Need Post-Free Agency
The Kansas City Chiefs gave it their best effort to bolster all the weak spots on their roster this month.
They knew that they were lacking at left tackle, so they went out and got San Francisco 49ers lineman Jaylon Moore. They knew they needed to keep their defense intact, so they re-signed their captain linebacker Nick Bolton. After many changes, some still believe there's one area that still needs fixing.
As many talented players as the Chiefs gained through free agency, some unfortunately had to go. One of those players was defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton. A young defender (26), Wharton took his game to a new level this past season, recording a career-high in tackles and sacks. Even though it would've been nice to keep him, he signed a three-year deal that would send him to the Carolina Panthers.
According to Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick, the Chiefs' biggest need now out of free agency is getting another interior defender alongside Chris Jones.
While a question mark exists on the left side of Kansas City’s offensive line, the Chiefs at least took a big swing on Jaylon Moore at tackle in free agency with the hope that Kingsley Suamataia can move to guard and improve in Year 2.- Max Chadwick
But Kansas City has yet to unveil plans for who will feature alongside Chris Jones at defensive tackle. Keep an eye on Derrick Harmon or Darius Alexander for the Chiefs at No. 31 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The 2025 NFL Draft is closing in, and the Chiefs currently possess the 31st overall pick. They must be strategic with it, as this would truly set them up for the future with many of their top players being veterans. Finding an interior lineman to play with their All-Pro tackle, they'd be set on their defensive front for the next 7 years at least.
If a player like Derrick Harmon manages to fall to the Chiefs, taking him with their first-round selection would be a very smart decision. While Kansas City truly has done a phenomenal job this offseason, it surely wouldn't hurt to cover all your bases.
