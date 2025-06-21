NFL Expert Predicts Chiefs' 2025 Record
When it comes to NFL Draft expertise, Daniel Jeremiah is one of the first guys you think of. He has been working for the NFL Network since 2012 and has become one of the most respected analysts in the field. He's also the host of the infamous "Move the Sticks" podcast.
On Thursday, Jeremiah joined the "Rich Eisen Show" to discuss his predictions for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025, specifically their regular-season record.
The Chiefs finished 2024 with a 15-2 record. Many NFL fans liked to discredit the remarkable record because of the final scores of each game. Last season, the Chiefs led the league in one-score victories (11), winning each of those games by a margin of 8 points or less.
Even with all of Kansas City's efforts this past year, Jeremiah doesn't expect the same to happen in the upcoming season.
“I’m looking at that schedule,” said Jeremiah. “I’m looking at the Baltimore Ravens...that is a really, really good football team right there."
“And I’m not saying they’re gonna lose all these games, but when you look on there and you see Baltimore, and you see Detroit, and you see Buffalo...and two games with Denver, and the Chargers always play them tough. Gosh, you’re gonna go play on Thanksgiving and on Christmas - those are short weeks.
"They're going to be a Playoff team, they're going to be a 12+ win team, but 15-2? I couldn't get to 15-2...They feel like more of a 12-5 team to me,"
The Chiefs will have the 11th-hardest strength of schedule starting in September, with their opponent win percentage from 2024 being at .522. They will also be the first team since the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016 to play on both Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The Chiefs also unfortunately placed in the top-10 teams that have to travel the most miles next season (21,695), with a total of 16 time zones crossed.
With all this in mind, the Chiefs won't have an easy road ahead of them if they want to replicate their success from last season. However, with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes working together, anything can happen for this team.
