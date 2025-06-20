Mahomes Exceeds the Gold Standard of Quarterbacks in the NFL
Where would the Kansas City Chiefs be if they hadn't drafted Patrick Mahomes in 2017? They certainly wouldn't be amid their dynasty, and one of the most dominant teams in NFL history.
Despite their embarrassing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, they are the only team in NFL history that even got the chance to win three Super Bowls in a row, as every team previously failed to even make it back to the big game.
Due to their loss, the discourse surrounding Mahomes has gotten from bad to worse, with him getting disrespected plenty of times. It's infuriating to see when he's so obviously the best quarterback in the NFL, or at least one of the best.
Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released a quarterback ranking where he split all 32 NFL teams' starting quarterbacks into tiers. Mahomes is at the top of his ranking, in a tier he calls "transcendent talents".
"Mahomes isn't the gold standard of contemporary quarterbacking so much as the sole member of an exclusive kind of signal-calling. His heroics, of course, were nowhere to be found in his last outing, a Super Bowl LIX embarrassment", said Benjamin.
While Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense weren't able to move the ball against the tenacious Eagles defense, I don't think it was due to Mahomes' heroics. He did everything in his power to put the team on his back, including scrambling out of the pocket and trying to create out of structure.
"But the Kansas City Chiefs wouldn't have even sniffed the big game (again) if not for his penchant for moving the chains when it matters most. Once a big-play machine, he now masters the game on the margins".
I believe Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense will revert to its former state, with explosive plays and them being dominant in the regular season. He'll have a healthier receiver corps, which will allow him to spread the ball more evenly across the field.
While they may never reach their offensive peak like when they had a prime Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, they will get back to winning convincingly over teams and not winning each and every game by a close margin. Mahomes will continue to sit atop his throne in the NFL, and in 2025, he'll be as good as ever, with him extra motivated to get back to the Super Bowl and win another.
