NFL Insider On How Chiefs Are Taking Offseason Personal
The Kansas City Chiefs want to be the team that still instills fear into their opponents. But this offseason, a lot of people are talking about the Chiefs' downfall next season. But it will be far from that. The Chiefs, since quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been the starter, have gotten them to the AFC Championship at least. That is something that will be huge heading into next season.
The team knows what they are capable of with all the talent they have on the roster. They also know what they need to do to get back to the Super Bowl and win it. The team has had a lot of moving pieces this offseason, and they will need to improve in important areas of the time next season. But the Chiefs have been one of the best teams in improving year by year.
The Chiefs will take everything that is being said about them as motivation and use it next season to their advantage. The team does not like the disrespect towards their team because they have accomplished a lot and still could do more damage next season. It is not going to be easy to dethrone the Chiefs in the AFC or even stop them from getting to another Super Bowl next season.
NFL Insider Adam Schefter talked about the Chiefs taking it personally when the league talks badly about them.
"The whole team has a point to prove," said Schefter. "They did not like the way, last season ended. It did not sit well with them during the offseason. The team has gone out and made numerous changes. Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, taking this personally. And it is reflected in the work they put in during the offseason, which is a lot."
"It has brought back Marquise Brown. It got back Rashee Rice, and of course they used their 1st-round pick on Josh Simmons to play left tackle to protect Patrick Mahomes on the blindside and that should be a boost for this entire offense this season."
The Chiefs will certainly have a chip on their shoulder. They will not be the favorites heading into the new football season, but that is fine with them. The Chiefs want one thing and one thing only: to win another Super Bowl.
