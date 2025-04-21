The Chiefs Have Many Ways to Improve in NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs have plenty of ways to improve in the upcoming NFL Draft. Bryce Lazenby from Newsweek released a list of four prospects who would fit well with the Chiefs. Even though they have a late first-round pick, the Chiefs can still significantly improve.
"Aireontae Ersery has been a common mock draft selection for the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. However, the lineman wouldn't be the best fit in Kansas City. The Chiefs definitely need to continue adding to the offensive line, as the unit is largely responsible for the team's failures in the postseason," Lazenby said.
"Ersery is a big lineman who fits best in a zone-run scheme. Some scouts even believe the lineman would best fit in at guard in the NFL, which is not a need for the team after Smith was retained. There are better uses for the team's first pick."
Lazenby believes the Chiefs' defensive backs need help after losing critical players in free agency. Lazenby believes cornerback Trey Amos from Ole Miss could be a legitimate option for the Chiefs.
"Trey Amos is a talented defensive back who is battle-tested from his time in the SEC. However, the corner position shouldn't be at the top of the Chiefs' wish list right now," Lazenby said.
"Amos is a prototypical boundary corner, and the Chiefs already have the elite Trent McDuffie and new addition Kristian Fulton. If anything, the Chiefs could use another option in the slot, not another boundary guy. It would make sense for the Chiefs to take a corner at some point in the draft. It's just that there are much better uses of this pick in the first round."
Along with cornerback, Lazenby suggests the Chiefs consider Nick Emmanwori as an option should they choose a safety in the first round.
"The Chiefs do need a safety, as Jaden Hicks and Bryan Cook are currently listed as the team's starters. However, Emmanwori isn't the most natural fit, as some evaluators believe the South Carolina prospect could transition to linebacker in the NFL," Lazenby said.
"The Chiefs re-signed Nick Bolton to roam the middle of the defense, so the team doesn't need a safety/linebacker hybrid. A true safety like Malaki Starks or Xavier Watts would be a better fit. Nick Emmanwori, like Amos, is an interesting defensive prospect from the SEC who has plenty of starting experience and desirable physical traits."
