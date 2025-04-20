The Chiefs' Super Bowl Window Remains Wide Open
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a dream regular season but a nightmare ending in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs' Super Bowl loss was alarming for more than a few reasons, and their relatively quiet free agency has only added to some of the concerns surrounding the team.
However, the Chiefs are still the Chiefs, which means they are still among the best teams in the National Football League.
Regardless of how their seasons end, this will likely continue as long as Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes lead the way. Overall, the Chiefs are in good hands, but they must add more talent to their roster.
Kansas City is set at arguably the two most critical positions of any team in the NFL. This will undoubtedly keep them in contention, as long as they continue adding quality players in future free agency periods and drafts. They can do so soon, with the draft less than a week away.
With the draft only days away, Zoltan Buday of Pro Football Focus recently ranked the teams with the biggest Super Bowl windows. Despite their ugly loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Buday believes the Chiefs have the third-biggest Super Bowl window of any team in the league.
Considering the losses the Chiefs have suffered in free agency and the holes in their roster, the ranking proves how solid of an organization and overall roster the Chiefs have had over the past five seasons or so.
"Inarguably, the Chiefs’ Super Bowl window will be open as long as they have Patrick Mahomes under center and Andy Reid on the sideline. However, the state of the supporting cast prevents them from being ranked higher on this list," Buday said.
"While tight end Travis Kelce still played more than 1,000 snaps across the 2024 regular season and playoffs, he is no longer an elite difference-maker, proven by his 71.7 PFF overall grade last season, which ranked 13th among tight ends. Similarly, although interior defender Chris Jones was the highest graded player at his position (90.2) in 2024, he will turn 31 before the season, which could be a concern for Kansas City's defense."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.