When to Expect Chiefs to Address the Secondary in the Draft

With Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook, and Joshua Williams all playing elsewhere in 2026, the Kansas City Chiefs' secondary is undergoing a complete overhaul this offseason.

Free agency has reshaped the Chiefs' strategy for the 2026 NFL Draft , as they have addressed the running back position by signing Kenneth Walker III to a three-year deal. For months, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love was linked to Kansas City's pick at No. 9. Now, with the clear void in the secondary, could the Chiefs take a defensive back early in the first round?

With all of that in mind, here are points in the draft when Kansas City could take a defensive back in the upcoming draft.

Could the Chiefs Take a Cornerback or Safety as Early as No. 9?

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. (10) moves with the ball while defended by Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) in the first quarter during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Pass rusher is a glaring need for Kansas City, but if Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Rueben Bain Jr. are all off the board by the time the Chiefs are on the clock, they could consider a defensive back with the top-10 pick.

LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane and Ohio State safety Caleb Downs could be legitimate options, depending on how the board unfolds.

Kansas City Cannot Afford to Exit First Round Without Cornerback

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Chiefs are able to draft one of the aforementioned pass rushers with the ninth pick, which is what they would prefer, the front office would most likely prioritize a defensive back with its second first-round pick. While Kansas City owns the No. 29 pick, it doesn't necessarily have to wait for a player to fall to that spot.

With extra ammunition in this year's draft, due to trading McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams, moving up the board is a viable option for the Chiefs. It is not a given that Kansas City addresses the secondary in the first round, but pairing a cornerback with a pass rusher would be the best outcome in the first round. Ironically, it would replicate exactly what general manager Brett Veach orchestrated in 2022 when he traded Tyreek Hill and drafted George Karlaftis and McDuffie on the first night of the draft.

Round 5 is Prime Territory

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Veach has a knack for drafting defensive backs on Day 3 of the draft, as Cook, Watson, and Williams are all examples of that. In addition to their own fifth-round pick (No. 148), the Chiefs also have the 169th pick (acquired from Rams) and the 178th pick (compensatory). Due to that, Kansas City has three opportunities within 30 selections to bolster its secondary.