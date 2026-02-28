2 Reasons Chiefs Met With Francis Mauigoa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – NFL teams get only 45 formal interviews over the course of the scouting combine. Kansas City used one on an offensive tackle that most believe will be long gone by the time the Chiefs draft at No. 9.

Francis Mauigoa is a 6-6, 335-pound giant. If college teammate Rueben Bain is Hurricane Bane, Mauigoa is the moon. Mauigoa was his own lunar eclipse at Miami in protecting Carson Beck and carving out yards for Mark Fletcher, leading the program to a berth in the College Football Playoff national championship.

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) plays his position against NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Brett Veach explained this week why time with players at premium positions, like offensive tackle, is so important.

“And with those guys,” the Chiefs’ general manager said Tuesday, “the problem with those guys is they're hard to find, and they don't really become available in free agency. Some of those other positions, they're good players; you'll probably eventually get a chance to get some of those positions. So, that's kind of the things you have to wait for, kind of go through and weigh out all the options.”

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) hurdles over Miami Hurricanes defensive back Dylan Day (23) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Why meet with an offensive tackle?

Mauigoa is an option for the Chiefs because he started for three consecutive seasons at right tackle, and Kansas City is likely to need a solid right tackle. Most expect them to release veteran Jawaan Taylor in the next 10 days.

Mock drafts of most draft experts have Mauigoa long gone by the time the Chiefs are on the clock at No. 9. Field Yates and Daniel Jeremiah, for example, don’t see him lasting past No. 3, where Arizona needs a right tackle, too.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (76) and offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) at the line of scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs have Josh Simmons firmly entrenched at left tackle, and adding Mauigoa to a group that also includes Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith could give Kansas City the NFL’s best offensive line.

This year’s draft is fascinating because the top two tackle prospects – Mauigoa and Utah’s Spencer Fano – are both right tackles, rather than blindside protectors on the left side.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (OL22) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

But Veach knows more about team-building scenarios than most others. And he knows one possible permutation is watching Jeremiyah Love, David Bailey and Rueben Bain fly off the board while the Chiefs are just getting comfortable in their draft room.

That’s a good reason to get to know Mauigoa, who Mel Kiper doesn’t see going until No. 11, staying in Miami with the Dolphins.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) celebrates after defeating the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jaylon Moore

Andy Heck is himself a former first-round draft pick, a left tackle out of Notre Dame who played 12 years in the NFL. Now the Chiefs’ offensive line coach, Heck’s foresight to train Jaylon Moore at right tackle last season paid off when Kansas City lost Taylor, Simmons and Wanya Morris to season-ending injuries.

Moore was an important swing tackle for Kansas City in 2025, but the Chiefs had to pay him starter’s money a year ago in free agency because they didn’t know whether they’d get a left tackle like Simmons in the draft.

August 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers guard Jaylon Moore (76) after the game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

But if a scenario plays out that allows Kansas City to draft Mauigoa, the Chiefs could be in a position to trade or release Moore. San Francisco, where he spent his four seasons, could be a willing trade partner, ironically as a replacement for his mentor, Trent Williams. The Chiefs could pick up valuable Day 3 draft capital for Moore.

Chiefs Kingdom, the NFL combine is sprinting toward history this weekend, but it’s never too late to combine the best analysis with the best news, right here with OnSI. Be sure to sign up for our FREE newsletter with fresh info emailed each day … SIGN UP HERE NOW.