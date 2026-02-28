2 Reasons Chiefs Met With Francis Mauigoa
In this story:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – NFL teams get only 45 formal interviews over the course of the scouting combine. Kansas City used one on an offensive tackle that most believe will be long gone by the time the Chiefs draft at No. 9.
Francis Mauigoa is a 6-6, 335-pound giant. If college teammate Rueben Bain is Hurricane Bane, Mauigoa is the moon. Mauigoa was his own lunar eclipse at Miami in protecting Carson Beck and carving out yards for Mark Fletcher, leading the program to a berth in the College Football Playoff national championship.
Brett Veach explained this week why time with players at premium positions, like offensive tackle, is so important.
“And with those guys,” the Chiefs’ general manager said Tuesday, “the problem with those guys is they're hard to find, and they don't really become available in free agency. Some of those other positions, they're good players; you'll probably eventually get a chance to get some of those positions. So, that's kind of the things you have to wait for, kind of go through and weigh out all the options.”
Why meet with an offensive tackle?
Mauigoa is an option for the Chiefs because he started for three consecutive seasons at right tackle, and Kansas City is likely to need a solid right tackle. Most expect them to release veteran Jawaan Taylor in the next 10 days.
Mock drafts of most draft experts have Mauigoa long gone by the time the Chiefs are on the clock at No. 9. Field Yates and Daniel Jeremiah, for example, don’t see him lasting past No. 3, where Arizona needs a right tackle, too.
The Chiefs have Josh Simmons firmly entrenched at left tackle, and adding Mauigoa to a group that also includes Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith could give Kansas City the NFL’s best offensive line.
This year’s draft is fascinating because the top two tackle prospects – Mauigoa and Utah’s Spencer Fano – are both right tackles, rather than blindside protectors on the left side.
But Veach knows more about team-building scenarios than most others. And he knows one possible permutation is watching Jeremiyah Love, David Bailey and Rueben Bain fly off the board while the Chiefs are just getting comfortable in their draft room.
That’s a good reason to get to know Mauigoa, who Mel Kiper doesn’t see going until No. 11, staying in Miami with the Dolphins.
Jaylon Moore
Andy Heck is himself a former first-round draft pick, a left tackle out of Notre Dame who played 12 years in the NFL. Now the Chiefs’ offensive line coach, Heck’s foresight to train Jaylon Moore at right tackle last season paid off when Kansas City lost Taylor, Simmons and Wanya Morris to season-ending injuries.
Moore was an important swing tackle for Kansas City in 2025, but the Chiefs had to pay him starter’s money a year ago in free agency because they didn’t know whether they’d get a left tackle like Simmons in the draft.
But if a scenario plays out that allows Kansas City to draft Mauigoa, the Chiefs could be in a position to trade or release Moore. San Francisco, where he spent his four seasons, could be a willing trade partner, ironically as a replacement for his mentor, Trent Williams. The Chiefs could pick up valuable Day 3 draft capital for Moore.
Chiefs Kingdom, the NFL combine is sprinting toward history this weekend, but it’s never too late to combine the best analysis with the best news, right here with OnSI. Be sure to sign up for our FREE newsletter with fresh info emailed each day … SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert