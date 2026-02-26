Reuben Bain Shares Details on Formal Chiefs Interview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Rueben Bain said Wednesday he doesn’t understand the buzz over his arm length. The Chiefs aren’t keeping him at arm’s length, though.

Brett Veach led a Chiefs contingent that held a formal meeting with the Miami defensive end on Tuesday night at the combine, Bain said. And, for the record, the first thing that comes to mind when he thinks of the Chiefs are Super Bowl championships.

“The interactions were real good,” Bain said Wednesday. “I feel like I had a real strong interview with that team. Just in general, with all the history they had in previous years since I was growing up from what I could see, it’d be a blessing.”

If the Chiefs draft Bain with the No. 9 overall selection, they’re hoping he can bless them by planting quarterbacks in the ground and affecting their ability to pass. Last season, the Chiefs’ defense allowed a 66.8 completion percentage, sixth-worst in the league.

Created in the Chiefs mold

But Bain could be exactly the type of defensive lineman Steve Spagnuolo loves as a 4-3 defensive end. He has both size (6-3, 270 pounds) and speed. And, most importantly to the Chiefs, he’s a football player, not simply a pass rusher.

And, as Andy Reid outlined in describing players the Chiefs are seeking, Bain is a prospect with the right attitude.

“What to know about me?” Bain answered Wednesday. “Shoot, I eat, sleep and breathe football. That’s all I do. I don’t have no other hobbies, no other real interests outside of football. It’s all I care for. It’s all I want to do.”

Sweet music for a Chiefs defense that loves to bend but not break, focusing more on limiting points than limiting yards. Bain, who was coached by Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor while playing for the Hurricanes, was a big part of a similar philosophy in college.

Don't mislabel him

Bain also said he’s much more than an edge rusher, and prides himself as an overall football player. He’d fit in well on a line that just released veteran defensive end Mike Danna in a salary-cap move. And Bain also has a positive attitude with regard to where or when he’s drafted.

“I’m approaching the draft in general, no matter where I go,” Bain said, “I don’t care about the number. I just know that whatever team ends up picking me, they're going to get the best out of me and the best player in the draft, in my opinion. I’m going to come in with the mindset to work everyday, prove myself in the locker room and just be the person that I am.”

