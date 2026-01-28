The Player the Chiefs Need To Break Out in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs' outlook on next season is hopeful, even if it isn't particularly bright. Their cap space situation is one of the worst in the NFL, and their roster will look a lot different next season because of that.

Not to mention, they may be without franchise legend Travis Kelce to provide some stability in their offense. 2026 has the potential to be disastrous for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, but it could also see the return of their dynasty. Which of their young players' developments can aid in their future?

Help in the Secondary

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts during the second half against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Dalton Wasserman writes for Pro Football Focus, and he named one breakout candidate for each team heading into next season. For the Chiefs, Nohl Williams had a productive rookie season, and he's expected to be a big part of their lockdown secondary moving forward.

"Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams are both set to be free agents this offseason, which could open the door for some cornerback competition in Kansas City. Of course, the Chiefs seem to have found another productive defensive back in 2025 third-round pick Nohl Williams. The rookie out of California earned a solid 75.6 PFF coverage grade this season while breaking up four passes. He should have every opportunity to earn a starting role in 2026", said Wasserman.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) runs on field for warm ups against the Baltimore Ravens prior to a game during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs' defense saw some regression last season, but their secondary was hit more than any other part of their defense. Trent McDuffie was a part of the top five cornerback conversations heading into last season, and now, he's viewed as a prime trade candidate due to how poorly he played in 2025.

Williams gives the Chiefs some hope that their secondary can get back to a place where they are widely regarded as one of the best in the NFL. Williams had plenty of impressive plays in his rookie season, specifically in the end zone, where he broke up touchdown passes.

Nohl Williams should be primed for a breakout year in 2026. pic.twitter.com/hWk8bqyPjI — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) January 8, 2026

Andy Reid opened up to using his younger players once the Chiefs were out of playoff contention, but Williams was one of the few exceptions who saw consistent playing time from the start of the season. His playing time still isn't what it should've been, given how good he was playing on the field, but it means that he should see an increased role in 2026 and beyond.

Ultimately, Williams' progression will determine if their secondary can bounce back. If he can lock down the left side of the field, it opens up space for McDuffie to get back to form and for their defense to flow better.

