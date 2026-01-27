Examining Chiefs' Selection in Daniel Jeremiah's First Mock Draft

With the 2025 NFL season nearly in the books, as Super Bowl LX is set with the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8, the 30 other teams will shift their focus to the pre-draft process.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been in that mode for weeks now, as their season concluded after Week 18. Their season ended prematurely, as the Chiefs were officially eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15. In the same game, Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending ACL tear, which was extra salt in the wound.

After finishing 6-11, Kansas City found itself in unfamiliar territory with the No. 9 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. On Monday, NFL Analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his first mock draft of 2026, predicting the first round of the upcoming draft. What did the Chiefs address in Jeremiah's mock draft?

Kansas City Strengthens Pass Rush

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) defends against Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Landing Rueben Bain Jr. would be a major addition for the Chiefs, who enter this offseason with a clear need at edge rusher. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound pass rusher was dominant in the college football National Championship against the Indiana Hoosiers, recording one sack, which came against Indiana's left tackle Carter Smith, who had not allowed a single sack all season, 2.5 tackles for loss, and three run stuffs.

Jeremiah provided his thoughts on possible destination for the former Miami Hurricanes' pass rusher.

"Bain is my favorite fit for the Chiefs," Jeremiah stated. "Andy Reid has always had an appreciation for players with a junkyard-dog mentality like Bain possesses, having coached Trent Cole and Brandon Graham in Philadelphia."

While this is all projection and speculation, Jeremiah bases his mock drafts on what he is hearing around the league, which should provide hope for Kansas City that this is a realistic outcome on the opening night of the draft.

What This Would Mean for the Chiefs

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) celebrates with defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) after a sack during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

This draft supplies a plethora of edge rushers, but there is a clear top tier with this specific position group, with Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Bain Jr. universally viewed as the cream of the crop pass rushers in this class.

The Chiefs would be ecstatic to land any of the three, but Bailey and Bain Jr. are the most realistic options for Kansas City at this point. With limited draft capital, I do not expect the Chiefs to orchestrate a trade that would move them up the board.

Nonetheless, Bain Jr. would be a steal for Kansas City, as he recorded 54 tackles, 9.5 tackles, one interception, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble in 16 games.