Avieon Terrell’s Private Pro Day Might Just Benefit the Chiefs

Many college athletes are participating in their college pro day. For athletes, this is a time to potentially boost their draft stock and get some more notice before the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft in April.

For Clemson, they hosted their own pro day earlier this month. Stars like quarterback Cade Klubnik, wide receiver Antonio Williams, and even cornerback Jeadyn Lukus all participated in their respective events.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson defensive back Avieon Terrell (DB31) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

One Clemson player that did not take part in their pro day was cornerback Avieon Terrell. He was a projected first-round draft choice, but he was unable to attend the original workouts.

On Monday, Terrell was set to have 29 teams watching him workout, but according to Adam Schefter, he aggravated his hamstring on his first run. This could have a major impact on Kansas City’s selection in the first round.

Clemson CB Avieon Terrell, a projected first-round pick in next month’s draft, aggravated his hamstring injury today on the first run of his private pro day at Clemson. https://t.co/R0JccTJG5M pic.twitter.com/bpwKA5XExb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 30, 2026

Originally, the Chiefs were looking at needing a corner early in the draft. With this injury to Terrell, the team may wait and take a chance on him in the later rounds. He has the skillset to be a guy that Kansas City could rely on this next season, but this injury has caused some concerns.

There are still options like Arizona State corner Keith Abney that would be a perfect fit for the team at 29th. If the Chiefs want to wait and focus on wide receivers and defensive ends on day one, Terrell could be a guy to watch out for later on.

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) celebrates after stopping a fake punt attempt by Troy Trojans Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Clemson corner is only 5-foot-11, but he plays above that quite a bit. He may not come down with a lot of 50/50 passes when he is matched on someone with a much bigger size, but he almost always disrupts the ball and the receiver’s attempt to haul it in.

He has the athleticism to play with whoever he is matched with on gameday. He also has explosive speed to stay low and never fully get beat on a deep ball. Terrell may have been projected to be drafted later on the first, but this injury may cause him to drop to the second round if teams are not willing to take a chance.

Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Clemson Tigers corner back Avieon Terrell (20) reacts after tackling Georgia Bulldogs running back Cash Jones (32) during the first quarter of the 2024 Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard - Imagn Images

The Chiefs not only have the 29th pick, but they also have the 40th pick as well. This push back in Terrell’s draft stock may have helped Kansas City more than anyone. After an offseason of losing multiple corners to free agency, the Chiefs are in need of someone who can compete for them right away.

Terrell was already a top corner in this upcoming draft, and Kansas City may not be as caught up with his hamstring issue as many other NFL scouts might be.