Keith Abney II Could Be a Perfect Chiefs Fit With the 29th Pick

The Chiefs have a lot on their mind when it comes to who to take in the first round. It seems to be the most pressure on the organization’s first day of the draft since Patrick Mahomes was drafted in 2017.

There seems to be a consensus of what positions will be immediately looked upon. Edge rusher, cornerback, and wide receiver would be the way to go. After signing Kenneth Walker in free agency, it narrowed down the list of positions they needed.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After trading Trent McDuffie, and losing both Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams, the Chiefs are in dire need of a corner that can immediately make an impact on day one.

Keith Abney II can be a bright spot for Kansas City and its hope in making it back to the big game.

The former Arizona State corner is one of the top secondary players in this upcoming draft. He would be right for the taking if the Chiefs decided to take him with the 29th pick.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) recovers a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Abney is only 5-foot-10, but he has the ability to disrupt an offense’s gameplan with his athleticism. He is the type of player that will always compete to the fullest extent, no matter what the score is throughout the game.

The IQ that Abney demonstrates shows that he would fit well in a Steve Spagnuolo defensive scheme. With the Chiefs also looking at ASU wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, it would only make sense to scout the guy that held him in check at practice.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are some concerns for his game when it comes to defending taller players. His lack of height and arm length could provide some challenges as well. Although the measurements might be a focus of dislike, his heart in the fight provides for an organization to fall in love with him right away.

Abney is very smart when it comes to reading a quarterback, and his instincts can wreak havoc on a wide receiver’s Sunday performance. Kansas City would be lucky to get a player with this much talent and speed in the secondary.

Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) runs back after a catch during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If there are concerns about whether he will be available when the 29th pick comes into play, the Chiefs could always trade up into the top-25. The trade with the Rams earlier this month allowed for them to do that.

After an off-season of defensive losses, Kansas City is looking to rebuild back to their strengths. The team has started to strengthen their offense, but now it looks to improve on the secondary depth.