Three Chiefs Positions That Still Need Answers This Off-Season

After the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, three top-30 visits and early free agency moves, the Chiefs are still looking to strength certain areas more than others.

Kansas City is looking to bounce back after their 6-11 record last season. With more questions than answers, the organization will look to rebuild certain pieces.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts to a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Although Patrick Mahomes looks to be on the right road to recovery, Kenneth Walker signed with the team, and Alohi Gilman adds to the defensive side of the ball, the Chiefs are not quite ready to compete at the highest level.

Defensive End

This has been a major story all throughout last year too. Kansas City was towards the bottom of the league in sacks on opposing quarterbacks, and they couldn’t even generate pressure to give the secondary help.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Chris Jones has hinted at a possible Cam Jordan addition to the team, and many analysts have suggested that it is a possible destination. The Chiefs will be looking for someone to help boost their pass rush to keep their run defense strong.

With the 9th pick in the upcoming draft, there will be options on getting a top prospect at defensive end right away. Otherwise, they can stick it out and wait on a possible Jordan addition.

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) reacts after forcing a fumble against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver

Mahomes needs another draft prospect that can allow him to feel more comfortable in the pocket. The past couple years it looked like the Chiefs couldn’t always trust their young wide receiver core to make a play when it mattered most. It would be a shock if Kansas City didn’t draft another receiver.

There are plenty of options to choose from in the draft. There are players like Jordyn Tyson in the first round, or they can look at an Eric McAlister in the later rounds if they want a guy that has size and reliable hands.

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Eric McAlister (1) comes off the field during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Cornerback

Secondary, as a whole, could be listed here as well. It is not easy to lose multiple corners and safeties in a single off-season, but the Chiefs will have to figure a way around it.

Mock drafts have Kansas City looking at Keith Abney with the 29th pick, a spot that the Chiefs only gained because of a Trent McDuffie trade to the Rams, and he could be an impact on their secondary immediately.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Kansas City needs players that can be an impact on day one, and they also want players that can fit into their defensive scheme. It will be interesting to see if they look at corners on day one, or if they wait for an overlooked player in the later rounds.