Cam Ward, Chiefs Rookie Meet Again on Sunday in Tennessee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Ashton Gillotte remembers it like yesterday, and not for good reasons.

Last season, Cam Ward passed for 319 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions, to lead sixth-ranked Miami past Louisville in 2024, 52-45.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Ward and Tyler Shough passed for a combined 661 yards and eight touchdowns. And 56 of the 97 combined points came in the second half. This week, while breaking down film of Ward in a Titans uniform, Gillotte didn’t see anything different.

“It's still same thing,” Gillotte said Wednesday as the Chiefs prepare to visit Ward’s Titans on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). “He's got amazing arm talent. He's got good vision. He's a strong quarterback, especially in the pocket. He can shrug off blocks.

“So, just making sure we get him when we get our shots, that we’re gonna get him down. That's the goal and that's the plan. … If you let quarterbacks like that work, they'll make plays. He's an athlete. He's a dawg, and he’s gonna make plays. It’s just minimizing his plays and making our opportunities when we get it.”

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) passes the ball during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

On an upward slope

When they get those opportunities, here’s why they need to capitalize: Ward leads all rookies in passing yards (2,638) and ranks second with 11 touchdown passes. More importantly, he’s on an upward trajectory in recent weeks, with only one interception over his last six games.

And last week in a 37-24 loss at San Francisco, he posted his best single-game passer rating, 101.2, completing 18 of 29 attempts (62.1 percent) for 170 yards. He also matched his season high with two touchdown passes, and again played interception-free.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Gillotte, George Karlaftis and the Chiefs noticed something unique about last week, though. For the first time in 14 starts, Ward played without taking a sack.

“Their record doesn't indicate it, but it's a tough team,” Karlaftis said Wednesday. “And they play really, really hard. If you watch the tape these past three games, they're playing really good football, actually. They're putting up points against some good teams and against good defenses.

“And at quarterback, I tell you what, whatever the perception is out there, he can make all throws. He's athletic, he's strong. And the O-line keeps getting better.”

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) warms up prior to the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Plenty of weapons

Karlaftis also mentioned running back Tony Pollard, who paced the Titans with 112 scrimmage yards last week, including 104 and a touchdown on the ground.

But the offense obviously goes through Ward, the No. 1-overall selection in April’s draft. The rookie is bidding for his fourth straight home game with a completion percentage of at least 60.0.

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Andy Reid said interim head coach Mike McCoy – who took over for Brian Callahan, fired after six games – has steadied the ship in Nashville.

“He's had a lot of experience as a head coach,” Reid said Wednesday, “so he knows how to handle a role like that, and has done a nice job of keeping the guys going and playing hard. And they've got a young quarterback, an up-and-comer as time goes on here. He's had some really productive days there.”

Keep both feet inbounds and catch every minute of the journey with OnSI. Register for our FREE newsletter, emailed with the latest news from Chiefs Kingdom every morning. SIGN UP HERE NOW.