Now Playing for Pride, Chiefs Have Reason to Finish On This Note

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Monday was a day in Kansas City unlike any other over the past 13 years.

Like stirring from a nightmare, the Chiefs woke up on a December morning eliminated from postseason contention for the first time since they finished 2-14 in 2012. But while they won’t play past Jan. 4, they’re not eliminated from pride.

“Yeah, you know, it sucks,” center Creed Humphrey said after Sunday’s 16-13 loss to the Chargers. “But we have three games left, so you can take it one of two ways. You can mope around, cry about it, or you can come in ready to work and get ready these next three weeks.

“So, I think we have the guys that are going to come in and be ready for the next three weeks.”

Reid: We're in America here

Head coach Andy Reid sung a similar chorus on Monday afternoon, feeling the full gravity of the intersection between losing Patrick Mahomes to a season-ending ACL injury and his team’s first season without playoffs in 11 years.

“Listen, every game you go into,” Reid said, “I mean, it can be Yahtzee, and you want to win. We're in America here. That's kind of what we do. So, you want to go into it, play your best, and if the guys are available, they're going to play. They know that, and they want to do that.

“But you finish, finish these games here, striving to do better, cleaning up some things. And I mentioned, one of the positive things is you get to see a lot of young guys play out of it, see what they're all about.”

Gillotte's interception lost in historic day

One of those young guys is rookie Ashton Gillotte, who secured his first lifetime interception early in Sunday’s loss. Under different circumstances, it was a play that would’ve been celebrated, epitomizing everything good about the Chiefs’ season.

With the Chargers facing a third-and-long early in the second quarter, Steve Spagnuolo loaded the line with eight players. Safety Mike Edward blitzed to pressure Justin Herbert, Drue Tranquill hit Herbert’s arm and Gillotte managed to catch an interception – an accomplishment within itself for the 2025 Chiefs.

Chris Jones and the defense want more plays like that from younger contributors over the final three games, at Tennessee on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), Christmas night at home against Denver, and the Jan. 4 season finale in Las Vegas.

“We got to finish strong,” Jones said after Sunday’s loss. “As competitors, as employees of this organization, I think it's important to finish strong, play with pride. Most importantly, play for yourself, the name on the back of your jersey, but also the name on the front of your jersey.

“So, I think it's going to be competitive for us, and we're going to keep on going. Something to build off, looking forward to next year.”

His head coach agreed. Reid hasn’t been out of a playoff race this early in a season since his final year at the reins of the Eagles, 2012.

“Obviously, I'm not happy about it,” Reid said Monday. “Neither is anybody here. I mean, we strive for excellence. We try to do that every year.

“Things happen, though, in this league. I mean, there's a ton of parity, and sometimes you end up on the short end of it. And you've got to go back and look at things, and that can be healthy. We've got good people to do that with, and we've got a good nucleus of players.”

