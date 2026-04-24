Chiefs' Brett Veach, Andy Reid React to First-Round Selections

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs wrapped up Day One of the 2026 NFL Draft by bolstering the defensive side of the ball with two first-round picks.

General manager Brett Veach didn’t stand pat in the early portion of the draft and moved up by sending pick No. 9, a third-round pick (74th overall) and a fifth-round pick (148th overall) to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Cleveland’s No. 6 pick.

Veach then selected former LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane, a player widely regarded as the best cornerback in the draft.

The Chiefs later selected former Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods with pick No. 29, and Woods and Delane aren’t expected to be eased in.

“We've identified two guys that we think can come in right away and help us,” Veach said Thursday night.

EYE ON TARGET

National draft analysts and prognosticators for some reason believed the Chiefs would select an offensive tackle early in the first round.

But make no mistake about it – the Chiefs had Delane firmly on the radar.

“Think a lot of people thought we might go offensive line there, but this was our guy the whole time,” Veach said.

So, what was the purpose of the trade?

Veach explained the team was wary of the New Orleans Saints, a team picking No. 8 and with a need at the cornerback position.

“If there's one guy that's more aggressive than me, it's (Saints general manager) Mickey (Loomis),” Veach said at the conclusion of the first round. “He and I've had that experience where we're eyeing the same guy and when you try to call them when they're on the pick, it just doesn't work out. So, when you looked at their roster, two years ago, they lost Paulson Adebo to the Giants, and then just this past spring they lost Alontae Taylor. I mean, so they're down two corners.

“We lost our No. 1 and No. 2 corners (Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson) and so, you know, we just decided and we had Mansoor Delane as a Top 5 guy on our board. And we just made a decision that if we got in striking distance, let's just go up there and not leave it to chance. We felt it would come down to us and New Orleans.”

Mission accomplished as far as getting the player the Chiefs wanted early in the first round.

While Reid mentioned Thursday night that Delane would still need to learn the defensive scheme and prove he can be starter, there’s no doubt how the head coach feels about the player.

“He's a heck of a player, heck of a kid,” Reid said. “I think when you have a chance to talk to him, if you already haven't, he's a good kid. Tremendous amount of energy, great ball skills, great feet, good size and good speed on top of it.”

FILLING A NEED

The Chiefs capped off the first day of the draft with the selection of Woods, who arrives with a head-turning comparison.

“You can say Aaron Donald-type quick – well, he's not Aaron Donald, yet – that’s a good challenge for him but he has that ability inside,” Reid said. “You're seeing in the league now, guys that maybe aren't the biggest guys, but they're extremely quick and have great body control and can rush the passer.

“Shortest distance to the quarterback are those dudes right in there, and so he gives you a little bit of that, and we were looking for that and he's a great kid.”

Meanwhile, Veach pointed out the trend in the NFL of having depth on the defensive line as seen with the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, the two teams in the recent Super Bowl.

And when it comes to Woods, the Chiefs appreciate his versatility.

“He has strength and power, but he's also athletic and has some pass rush,” Veach said. “And look, he's one of the younger guys in the draft. I think he's just turned 21. Super big upside with him. Again, I think it's a priority for us.”

With two days remaining in the draft, the Chiefs might not be done adding to the defensive line even with the current roster depth.

“We get Omarr (Norman-Lott) coming back now and now you have Peter Woods and now Chris Jones and now we have (Khyiris) Tonga,” Veach said. “It looks a lot different than it did last year already, and we still have some more picks to go and hopefully we can keep adding.”