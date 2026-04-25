Chiefs' Seventh-Round Pick QB Garrett Nussmeier Excited To Join Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Former LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier joins the Chiefs roster as the team’s final pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Nussmeier, a seventh-round selection (249th overall), has a challenge ahead to make the initial 53-player roster, but he’s focused on the immediate future.

Which, of course, is becoming one of the newest members of the Chiefs after receiving the call from the team’s draft room.

“Oh, man, it was an unbelievable feeling,” Nussmeier said Saturday during a Zoom teleconference with the Chiefs media corps. “I felt like I was sitting there waiting forever, so I couldn’t have been more excited to see that area code pop up.”

Nussmeier has been around football his entire life, after all, so he's seen how a draft goes down.



He's the son of a former NFL quarterback and current New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator, Doug Nussmeier, and following in his father’s footsteps proves a special occasion.

“It’s awesome,” Nussmeier said with a smile. “I spent my whole life growing up just looking up to him.

“Obviously, he played for the Saints and played for a couple other teams in his career, but I always wanted to be like him. I’m so grateful to now have the chance to go and try to do that.”

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound Nussmeier, 24, arrives after five seasons at LSU, where he finished his collegiate career throwing for 7,699 yards and 52 yards, completing 64% of his passes, against 24 interceptions.

With Patrick Mahomes and Justin Fields as the top signal-callers on the Chiefs’ roster, Nussmeier projects to compete for a backup roster spot with Chris Oladokun and Jake Haener.

“I’m just so excited,” Nussmeier said. “It’s a great opportunity for me to learn and develop and be under a great coach, and obviously behind one the best quarterbacks of all time.”