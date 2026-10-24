It's been a trying year for the Kansas City Chiefs on the injury front, and that trend is continuing in Week 7. As the team gears up for a Sunday Night Football showdown with the Seattle Seahawks, there's some shuffling on the roster as a result.

The team took to social media on Saturday to announce a flurry of moves, including multiple injured reserve-related transactions. Let's dive into the list and break down what each decision means for both this weekend's contest and the near future.

We have signed Practice Squad player RB Jaydn Ott to an active roster contract.



We have activated LB Cooper McDonald from Reserve/Injured.



We have activated Practice Squad player WR Justin Watson via Standard Elevation.



We have placed RB Brashard Smith on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/fZX4YNjghi — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 24, 2026

Brashard Smith placed on injured reserve, Jadyn Ott taking 53-man roster spot

On Friday afternoon, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that running back Brashard Smith would miss Sunday's game due to a hamstring injury he recently suffered. As it turns out, the ailment is somewhat significant, as the second-year man is heading to IR.

Smith will miss KC's trip to Seattle, as well as games against the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons.

Taking Smith's spot on the 53-man roster is halfback Jadyn Ott, who was signed from the practice squad. Ott, an undrafted free agent pickup out of Oklahoma in the spring, returned five kicks across four collegiate seasons (three years at Cal) and did score a kick return touchdown in 2023.

Elsewhere, wide receiver Justin Watson has been elevated from the practice squad for the second week in a row. He has one more activation left before reaching his limit of three. The veteran wideout played one offensive snap and three special teams snaps in Week 6's win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

L'Jarius Sneed not traveling with team on Saturday

In a separate post, Kansas City shared that cornerback L'Jarius Sneed isn't traveling with the team on Saturday but will eventually join everyone in Seattle. The 29-year-old is tending to a personal matter and is also deemed questionable on the injury report with a knee issue.

Sneed has played a big-time role in the Chiefs' secondary this year, racking up 244 snaps (72% of those available) and surrendering 29 completions on 38 targets for 258 yards and a 102.7 passer rating when thrown at. With that said, his physicality and smarts make him a trusted piece for coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and defensive backs coach Dave Merritt.

Cooper McDonald back on active roster from IR

Finally, the Chiefs are bringing linebacker Cooper McDonald back to the 53. The second-year man hurt his knee in Week 1's Monday Night Football triumph over the Denver Broncos and was placed on IR ahead of Week 2. McDonald is no longer questionable for Week 7 and is expected to play.

McDonald serves as a go-to option for special teams coach Dave Toub, having played 289 teams snaps in the 2025 campaign. The former Washington, San Diego State and TCU man has 26 career tackles to his name, with 10 being solo efforts and one being for a loss. He started Week 18's regular-season finale last year, playing a personal-best 26 defensive snaps.

All of that, paired with the duo of wideout Rashee Rice and left tackle Josh Simmons being out, gives the Chiefs a bit of an uphill battle in hostile territory.

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