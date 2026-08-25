Chiefs DT Peter Woods Recognizes “God-Given” Talent in Rookie R Mason Thomas

The second and third draft selections by the Kansas City Chiefs in the spring were Peter Woods and R Mason Thomas. General manager Brett Veach selected them to bolster the defensive line, which had been lacking in recent years outside of superstar defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Through the first two weeks of the preseason, both Woods and Thomas have been incredibly impressive. While they may not be star talents yet, the traits are there for them to develop into key players for the Chiefs for years to come.

Thomas' burst off the edge has been one of the most notable things we've seen from a Chiefs player through the first two exhibitions. His 4.67-second 40-yard dash allows him to speed rush offensive tackles and consistently pressure the quarterback.

When Woods was asked about his fellow rookie teammate on Monday, he sang his praises for the Oklahoma product.



"[His talent] has been there the whole camp," Woods said about Thomas. "It's something that I'm obviously very excited about. He's got some stuff that you just can't teach nobody. That makes my job easier; that makes everybody around him's job easier. That's going to make him a better player, being able to use those things that are God-given."

Thomas certainly does have "God-given" talent, as there's no explanation for why he can move as quickly as he does at his size. Woods isn't lacking in natural talent either, considering his teammates have called him as "strong as an ox" multiple times this summer.

Woods has played a combined 43 snaps across the first two preseason games and has recorded only one quarterback pressure. This is a stark contrast to Thomas' first pair of NFL appearances, as he's logged four quarterback pressures and two quarterback hits through the first two weeks, along with a near interception against the Bucs.

As of right now, Thomas has a clearer path to playing time early in the season than Woods since Ashton Gillotte is currently sidelined with a ruptured plantar fascia. He has an opportunity to take more pass-rush reps with this opportunity, whereas Woods is currently behind Khyiris Tonga on the depth chart.

Woods is still learning the angles and techniques required for an NFL defensive tackle to excel. With that said, he couldn't have anybody better to mentor him than a future Hall of Famer in Jones.



Once these two young studs tap into their potential, they could become a dynamic duo in Kansas City for years to come.

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