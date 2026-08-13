Chiefs Star Chris Jones on Rookie DT Peter Woods: ‘He’s Strong as an Ox‘

The Kansas City Chiefs wanted to prioritize strengthening their defense in the NFL Draft, and the second defensive player they selected was defensive tackle Peter Woods. The former Clemson standout was taken No. 29 overall in the first round to provide support for Chris Jones on the interior for years to come.

While Woods has been labeled as having "a ways to go" by DC Steve Spagnuolo and HC Andy Reid, his raw talent has stood out during training camp. He has done a solid job of inserting himself into the defensive tackle rotation alongside Jones and Khyiris Tonga.



On Thursday, Jones was one of the Kansas City players who spoke to the media after padded practice. The future Hall of Famer sang Woods' praises, particularly when discussing his freakish strength.

"Strong. A young bull," Jones said to describe Woods. "I think for him, just pulling it all together. He has the skill set. He has the power for it, also. He's strong as an ox, and he's willing to learn."

Aug 3, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) and defensive lineman Peter Woods (99) walk down the hill to the fields prior to training camp at Missouri Western University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In past years, Jones has dealt with constant double teams and being the center of attention for opposing offensive lines. The hope is that Woods can develop into someone who eases the load off the veteran tackle and eventually becomes a star himself.

Something Jones likes about Woods is his willingness to adapt and learn. He believes the 21-year-old will make a significant impact even as a rookie.



"I think a lot of these guys, they're coming from college, and they were one of the top guys in college," Jones continued. "Just being humble in yourself, and being willing to learn and being a sponge. Most importantly, that's what he is, and I think he's going to contribute to this defense a lot this year."

As he continues to improve his technique, Woods will continue to make strides on the defensive line. Even if there are some growing pains during his first year, the future looks bright for Woods.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.