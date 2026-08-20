How Ashton Gillotte’s Injury Impacts the Rest of Chiefs’ Defensive Line

The Kansas City Chiefs' already unstable defensive line took another hit on Thursday when it was announced that starting defensive end Ashton Gillotte ruptured his plantar fascia earlier this week. While he hasn't been ruled out for the start of the regular season, he'd need to recover at an incredible pace to avoid being limited when Kansas City takes the field on Sept. 14.

There were already questions about how the pass rush would fare before Gillotte went down. He had seemingly recovered from the strained hamstring that sidelined him for much of camp, only to suffer another setback.



With his status for the season opener now in jeopardy, what does this mean for the rest of the Chiefs' front four?

Per Andy Reid, #Chiefs DE Ashton Gillotte suffered a ruptured plantar fascia on this play two days ago. pic.twitter.com/r82yk6a3To — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) August 20, 2026

How Ashton Gillotte's Injury Impacts the Chiefs

Gillotte had already been sidelined for most of camp with a hamstring injury, so the Chiefs were prepared for the possibility of being without him. However, it's certainly not ideal to receive news like this three weeks before the start of the season, especially after Ethan Downs already tore his ACL toward the beginning of camp.



This development gives Felix Anudike-Uzomah another opportunity to make the jump he's been looking to make since being selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He appears to be healthier than ever and could be primed for a breakout season as he enters his contract year.

Although George Karlaftis remains in an every-down role, Gillotte's absence could also open the door for R Mason Thomas and other young players to see increased snaps early in the season. The rookie out of Oklahoma flashed his impressive talent in the preseason opener and could benefit from a lengthy absence.

The Chiefs also made a move that could prove to be valuable by signing 2019 Super Bowl champion Emmanuel Ogbah. He's currently buried at the bottom of the depth chart while working his way back into football shape after signing just a week ago, but his chances of making the 53-man roster skyrocketed Thursday.

The biggest concern is that Kansas City simply cannot afford any more major injuries along the defensive line. There are still 25 days until the Broncos come to Arrowhead, giving Gillotte some time to recover, but the Chiefs will need the rest of the group to step up in the meantime.



The silver lining is that training camp ends tomorrow, meaning the team should avoid the extended grind that has produced several injuries over the past few weeks. There are still two preseason games remaining against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks, though, so Kansas City will have to hope it can get through those contests relatively healthy.

Ultimately, Anudike-Uzomah, Thomas, and the rest of the Chiefs' defensive ends need to make the most of this opportunity. If they don't produce, the defensive line outside of Chris Jones could look rough through the first few weeks of the season.

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