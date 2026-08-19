With training camp nearly complete, the Kansas City Chiefs have made a move to bolster their linebacker depth with a familiar face.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs announced that they have signed linebacker Cam Jones, who appeared in all 17 regular season games for the Chiefs in both 2023 and 2024.

In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive end Anthony Dunn.

We have signed Free Agent LB Cam Jones.



We have waived DE Anthony Dunn. pic.twitter.com/S4RZUVEqpL — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 19, 2026

If you don't remember much of Jones as a member of the Chiefs' defense, you're not mistaken; of Jones' 161 regular season defensive snaps across the 2023 and 2024 seasons, 153 snaps came in the final week of the year, when the Chiefs allowed their backups to lead the way.

Even as the Chiefs manage some uncertainty at their linebacker position, Jones is not likely to break into the defensive rotation after missing camp and signing on August 19. However, that's only a portion of Jones' story.

Why did the Chiefs reunite with Cam Jones?

One of the main topics of interest in this morning's Chiefs On SI mailbag centered around the complex details of roster management, specifically in relation to special teams. The Chiefs' best backup cornerbacks may not be their best special teamers, and vice versa. The team seems likely to keep both L'Jarius Sneed and Kristian Fulton, but players like Kader Kohou could be squeezed by roster math if they aren't playing significant roles on defense or special teams to begin the season.

Meanwhile, some of Kansas City's core special teamers last year may have larger roles on defense this season.

In 2025, linebacker Jack Cochrane led the Chiefs with 342 special teams snaps, while Cooper McDonald was third with 289 and Jeffrey Bassa was fifth with 276. At least one of those three players is in line to be KC's third linebacker this season, behind Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill. Add in the loss of Leo Chenal (who played the eighth-most special teams snaps, 227), and there's plenty of work to be had for Jones.

The signing may not bode well for Cole Christiansen, Kam Arnold, and Wesley Bissainthe, who rounded out the linebacker room to this point, but I assume that the competition isn't over just yet.

Watch for Jones to play significant special teams snaps as soon as he's ready to participate in preseason action, then see how the roster math comes together. If nothing else, it's easy to imagine Jones being a member of the Chiefs' practice squad if he doesn't make the initial 53-man roster.

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