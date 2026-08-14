Chiefs vs Rams Preseason: Five Kansas City Players Likely Out With Injuries

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was officially ruled out of the Kansas City Chiefs' first preseason game yesterday by head coach Andy Reid. For the rest of the first-team starters, he's implementing a wait-and-see approach for most players.

There is no official injury report required from NFL teams during the preseason, meaning there's no way of knowing who will sit before the contest. However, a lot of starters are currently dealing with minor injuries, meaning the Chiefs are in no rush to get them on the field for the preseason opener against the Rams at Arrowhead Stadium.



We could see most of the starters trot out for a quarter, or we may see fewer than a handful of first-team players actually suit up. One thing for certain is that players who aren't 100% won't be risking their health in an exhibition. These five Chiefs are almost certainly going to be inactive tomorrow.

5. L'Jarius Sneed

After a brief stint with the Tennessee Titans, Sneed re-signed with the Chiefs this offseason. The two-time Super Bowl champion was excellent during his first four years in Kansas City, but he's taken a while to get back to speed from a lower-body injury.



At 29 years old, the Chiefs are not going to ramp him up too quickly, especially since he wasn't signed until June. He's a candidate to miss most, if not all, of the preseason.

4. Ashton Gillotte

Gillotte has been nursing a hamstring strain through most of training camp, making it unlikely that he plays at all until Week 1. Former first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah has enjoyed a solid camp and can take advantage of Gillotte's injury setback by jumping him on the depth chart.

3. Trey Smith

Smith has been dealing with a lingering hip issue this month, forcing him to be sidelined from most drills in camp. Although his status for Week 1 isn't in jeopardy yet, we probably won't see him in action until the preseason finale at the earliest.

Jul 29, 2026; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a result of his expected absence, rookie lineman Kahlil Benson will likely get the start in his place at right guard, while veteran Jaylon Moore takes the first snaps of the game at right tackle.

2. Drue Tranquill

Entering his fourth year in Kansas City, Tranquill has dealt with back spasms for the past week that have limited him at camp. He is expected to have a big role in the Kansas City defense once again this season, so there is no rush to get him back on the field.



Expect Jack Cochrane and Jeffrey Bassa to get the majority of the linebacker looks up the middle tomorrow.

1. Mansoor Delane

Delane suffered a shoulder blade injury back in OTAs and has been rehabbing it back to full health ever since. His recovery has been a slow progression this offseason, as he didn't put on pads until this past Saturday and finally took off his yellow non-contact jersey during yesterday's session.

Regardless, Delane was only cleared for contact days ago, and there's no chance we see him on the field against the Rams. The first-round selection will be the CB1 for Kansas City's defense in 2026, but the priority is getting him ready for September.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.