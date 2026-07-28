The Kansas City Chiefs are still at the Truman Sports Complex in Missouri for the next handful of years, but the organization has recently been hard at work building for its future. Just days after releasing "initial concept renderings" of a new stadium in Kansas City, Kansas, the club now has another partner joining the fold.

Following in the footsteps of MANICA and HNTB as the lead design architect and architect of record for the stadium, Populous is spearheading efforts on a new $300 million training facility and team headquarters in Olathe, set to open in 2031.

The firm is also now the master planning architect for a surrounding mixed-use development, accompanied by Burns & McDowell (owner's representative). The development, facility and headquarters will be located near the intersection of College Boulevard and Ridgeview Road on approximately 155 acres of land.

In a release from the team, Populous is described as advising and guiding Kansas City in "decision making across architecture, interiors, public spaces, sustainability, and stakeholder experience." Chiefs President Mark Donovan expanded on the franchise's decision to land on Populous.

"Populous has long been a leader in designing world-class sports, convention, event, and entertainment venues, and we're excited to partner with them on the new day-to-day home for our team and staff in Olathe," Donovan said. "Throughout the selection process, Populous demonstrated a clear understanding of the unique needs of a modern NFL franchise and the people who support it every day.

"Their expertise and vision make them the ideal partner to create a headquarters that enhances our football operations, supports our growing business, and advances our ambition of becoming The World's Team. We look forward to advancing the design and sharing our vision and plans with Chiefs Kingdom."

Senior Principal with Populous, Sherri Privitera, says the headquarters and training facility will "reflect the caliber of the Chiefs' brand, culture, and championship standard while creating an environment where the team can continue to pursue excellence."

The Chiefs say more announcements on the design and construction of this endeavor are expected to roll out in the "coming months," with renderings included as K.C.'s move across state lines comes into focus.

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