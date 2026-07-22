First Look: Chiefs Release Renderings of New Kansas Stadium

Pictures of the Kansas City Chiefs' future are starting to come together.

After the Chiefs officially announced late last year that they would be moving from Missouri to Kansas, Chiefs fans can now see the first images of what the future home of the team will look like in 2031.

The Chiefs released a statement and six "initial concept renderings" on Wednesday, providing the first look of the team's upcoming $3 billion domed stadium in Kansas City, Kansas.

A legacy reimagined.



Every detail of our new stadium honors our past as we innovate for the future. Our home will amplify 70,000 of the world’s loudest fans, facilitate world-class tailgating, and preserve our unrivaled homefield advantage.



We’re thrilled to share our first… pic.twitter.com/FPqKgIO7c0 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 22, 2026

"Today we are excited to show Chiefs Kingdom a first look at our new home," Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in the team's release. "From the beginning, our goal has been to build something that improved the gameday experience for every single fan. This new stadium will do just that.

"It's spectacular. It honors the rich legacy of this franchise while setting a bold course for the future of Chiefs Kingdom.

"While we're still finalizing many of the details, there are a few things we know for sure: it will hold 70,000 fans, it will still be the best place in the world to tailgate, and the whole building will be built for noise."

The press release highlights four key details for the new stadium: a $3 billion price tag, a "fully enclosed roof featuring translucent ETFE panels," an "expected total capacity of approximately 70,000," and "more than 20,000 parking spots."

The Chiefs also announced that they have selected "Kansas City-based MANICA as the lead design architect" for the new stadium, while "the Kansas City-based sports architecture firm HNTB has been selected as the architect of record (AOR) for the project."

Chiefs President Mark Donovan explained how MANICA and HNTB earned the job.

"We're proud to name MANICA as our lead design architect and HNTB as the architect of record for this transformational stadium undertaking which will come to life over the next five years," Donovan said. "We are incredibly fortunate that Kansas City is home to world-class sports and entertainment design talent, and that has been on full display throughout this process. David (Manica) and the MANICA team stood out throughout a rigorous months-long process, honoring and embracing our history while presenting a bold and dynamic vision for the future. We look forward to working alongside both firms to refine these plans and deliver the premier sports and entertainment venue not only in the Midwest, but in the world."

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