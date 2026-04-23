Kansas City Chiefs Draft Tracker: Picks, Trades and Analysis

The 2026 NFL Draft is finally here, and the Kansas City Chiefs are in an unfamiliar position.

Last season was a disappointing one for Kansas City, ending the year 6-11 and well outside of the playoff picture. The silver lining of that frustrating campaign arrives tonight, as the Chiefs hold the No. 9 overall selection — the highest draft pick of the Patrick Mahomes era in Kansas City.

By trading away star cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, the Chiefs added even more firepower to their 2026 draft, giving the team a chance to reload with two first-round picks and four total selections in the top 75.

Where will the Chiefs actually make their picks through three days of chaos?

Rumors have swirled for months, with some reports indicating that the Chiefs would be interested in trading up even higher in the first round, reaching as far as No. 3 overall. Others have indicated that the Chiefs could be willing to trade down in order to accumulate more picks in a unique draft class. If the Chiefs stand pat at No. 9, one of the most popular pairings is Miami Hurricanes defensive end Rueben Bain Jr., who would help stabilize Kansas City's defensive end room.

Kansas City Chiefs 2026 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: No. 9 overall

Round 1: No. 29 (via Los Angeles)

Round 2: No. 40

Round 3: No. 74

Round 4: No. 109

Round 5: No. 169 (via Los Angeles)

Round 5: No. 176 (compensatory)

Round 6: No. 210 (via Los Angeles)

The Chiefs' original sixth-round pick was traded to the New England Patriots for defensive end Joshua Uche in October 2024 and KC's seventh-rounder was sent to the Dallas Cowboys for tight end Peyton Hendershot in August of the same year.

Hours before the start of the draft, Albert Breer of SI explained why the Chiefs' place in the first round is such a critical one.

"This is the first time the Chiefs have picked in the top 10 since dealing up for Patrick Mahomes in 2017, and the first time they’ve gone into a draft day with a top-10 selection since Andy Reid’s first year in Kansas City (’13), when they held the No. 1 pick," Breer wrote. "That, to me, is why GM Brett Veach has been so active looking at both moving up and potentially moving down. This is a rare opportunity for the Chiefs that might not come along again for some time. I think if Kansas City moves down, then Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq will be on the radar."