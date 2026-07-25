Several members of the Kansas City Chiefs' 90-man offseason roster got work in on the practice field on Saturday to kick off the start of training camp. Although veterans and non-quarterbacks won't show up until Tuesday, this provided an initial glimpse at some of the club's first-year men and overall depth.

Starring in the center of that group is former LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane. The No. 6 overall pick of April's NFL Draft did participate in work on Saturday, albeit while donning a yellow non-contact jersey as he continues to work his way back from an offseason shoulder injury.

Speaking to the media on Friday upon arrival in St. Joseph, Missouri, head coach Andy Reid said Delane was "doing well" and getting a pre-camp physical to determine his readiness. How does the first-rounder feel he's progressing?

Delane gave his own update following his first training camp practice.

"It's good, just getting better every day," Delane said. "The biggest thing right now is just getting my feet under me [and] back acclimated to conditioning and being with the team."

When asked a follow-up about potentially shedding the yellow jersey at camp, the newcomer defensive back said he plans to be at 100% "sometime soon."

Mansoor Delane in the Yellow Jersey as he deals with a shoulder injury. Omarr Norman Lott down the hill as he continues rehab. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/zYyP3w5S1o — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) July 25, 2026

Delane describes himself as "chasing perfection" at this camp and placing a heightened emphasis on "being conditioned" so he can make the most of a grueling Reid-style slate in July and August.

During his media address on Friday, Reid tipped his cap to Delane for his work ethic and tenacity on the practice field. It came back to bite him this offseason, but the team would rather have to dial a player back than force him to ramp up.

"We like the way he goes about his business," Reid said. "He's a focused kid, he seems to be a smart [and] sharp kid. And he's willing to work — he was banged up a little bit — but he's willing to work. He's aggressive that way, too aggressive where he hurt himself there, but I think you've got a good player. He's got to go. You've got to get in and go and get the reps in the defensive scheme."

A three-year player at Virginia Tech before landing at LSU, Delane was an All-American during his lone season with the Tigers. In 11 games, he racked up 45 tackles and 11 passes broken up while routinely shutting down opposing wide receivers. In the process, he was Pro Football Focus' No. 3-graded corner out of 896 eligible players, boasting a sparkling 90.7 coverage grade (fourth).

Under coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, there's plenty of pressure on Delane to turn his collegiate production and impressive pre-draft athletic testing into valuable on-field output in Kansas City. As he gets close to full health, the rookie is embracing every bit of it.

"To whom much is given, much is expected," Delane said. "I'm the guy they picked first, I'm the guy they gave this position to, so I really can't complain when the task comes with it."

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