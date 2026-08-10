Chiefs Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times and TV Channels

With training camp past the halfway mark, preseason NFL action has arrived. For the Kansas City Chiefs, their three-game August slate kicks off on Saturday night.

Head coach Andy Reid's team faces a pair of its 2026-27 regular-season opponents from the NFC West over the next few weeks, with a bout against a third playoff-caliber NFC foe sandwiched in between. This serves as a great first look at the team, also providing Reid's staff and the front office with opportunities to evaluate depth ahead of roster cuts on August 30.

Here's everything you need to know about the Chiefs' preseason schedule.

Preseason Week 1: Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date: Saturday, August 15

Saturday, August 15 Time: 3:00 p.m. CT

3:00 p.m. CT Location: Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium How to watch: KSHB 41

To begin their preseason gauntlet, the Chiefs host the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday afternoon. Reigning MVP Matthew Stafford isn't tracking to suit up, nor is K.C. superstar Patrick Mahomes. Expect some starters to get work, albeit not a ton.

Preseason Week 2: Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Saturday, August 22

Saturday, August 22 Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

6:30 p.m. CT Location: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium How to watch: KSHB 41

By this point, Chiefs training camp will have already wrapped up. With the team out of dorms at Missouri Western State University, it travels to Tampa to play the Buccaneers. Coming off a letdown of a season, the Bucs have every incentive to put the past behind them and deliver a rejuvenated effort in 2026.

Reid didn't seem very optimistic that Mahomes would play at all in the preseason, but that storyline is worth monitoring.

Preseason Week 3: Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date: Friday, August 28

Friday, August 28 Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

7:00 p.m. CT Location: Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium How to watch: KSHB 41

Preseason outcomes may not roll over to the regular season, but this specific game remains critical. It's just two days before rosters must be trimmed down to a final group of 53, meaning dozens of players will be under immense pressure to put quality performances on tape.

Anticipate a heavy dose of backups, with everyone from journeyman veterans to undrafted rookie free agents putting the finishing touches on their cases to stick with the organization.

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