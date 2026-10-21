Chiefs vs. Seahawks: Kenneth Walker Looking to Prove Why Seattle Should’ve Paid Him

Running back Kenneth Walker III has been nothing short of magnificent since arriving in Kansas City this offseason. Even after the Chiefs' bye week passed, he still leads the NFL in rushing yards despite having played in one fewer game than the next five guys behind him.

"K9" was perhaps the most significant acquisition that general manager Brett Veach made in the winter. It didn't come without its criticisms, though. The age-old argument about whether it's worth it or not to pay a running back big money led many to believe the injury-prone Walker would be a signing KC would soon regret.



Through the first couple of months of his tenure in the red and gold, that couldn't be further from the truth. Walker looks like one of the best running backs the Chiefs franchise has ever seen and is making a legitimate case to compete for AFC Offensive Player of the Year. His impending return to his former team could provide another opportunity to show just how valuable that investment has been.

When the Chiefs travel to Seattle for this week's edition of Sunday Night Football, Walker will be making a homecoming to the team he spent his first four years with. He played a huge part in the Seahawks' 2026 Super Bowl run and took home the MVP award in the big game with a 135-yard performance on the ground.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald and running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The split between both parties was far more amicable than some departures. Walker left Seattle on decent terms after winning his first Super Bowl ring, forever cementing his place in franchise history as a result. However, he still has plenty to prove to the organization given how his contract situation unfolded this offseason.

When head coach Andy Reid was asked whether Walker would take this game a little more seriously than the others, he refuted those claims and said it'd be business as usual for the superstar tailback. That may be true from Walker's perspective, but it's hard not to wonder if facing the team that drafted him will bring out a little extra motivation.

#Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Kenneth Walker returning to Seattle Sunday evening to take on his former team #Seahawks



“I don’t think he’ll have an issue with that, he’s plays aggressive, physical football anyway, that part isn’t going to change—he’s going to bring it even if he’s… — SleeperChiefs (@SleeperChiefsKC) October 19, 2026

In the offseason, Walker inked a three-year, $43.05 million deal with the Chiefs, but finding a new home was never something he necessarily planned on doing. The Seahawks had expressed interest in keeping him, but they couldn't meet his contract demands, sending Walker into free agency and eventually to KC.



The Seahawks chose to allocate that money elsewhere and pursue a new running back in the draft by selecting Jadarian Price in the first round. It's safe to say that hasn't panned out for the reigning champions so far.

Putting aside Walker's success for a minute, Seattle's running game ranks 21st in the NFL in yards per carry and 30th in EPA per play. A slow start from the Notre Dame rookie Price and an early-season injury to Zach Charbonnet forced Seattle to turn to Emanuel Wilson. Charbonnet is actually expected to return from his lingering knee injury for his season debut this week, but there's even a story there.

Throughout his entire time with the Seahawks, there was always an ongoing joke that whenever Walker would put together a strong drive, his rhythm would be disrupted when Seattle's coaches put Charbonnet in at the goal line. Walker never got the full opportunity he deserved in Seattle, and hours after he announced he was heading to the Chiefs, the Seahawks chose to pay return specialist Rashid Shaheed more money annually instead.

Oct 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, the Chiefs have let Walker play out to his full potential as a bell-cow back. He's on pace for 400+ touches, and for perspective, he never surpassed 255 touches from scrimmage during his time as a Seahawk.

It's almost become cliché to keep talking about Walker because of how good he's been. Seattle's run game has faltered without him, and the Chiefs have given him the freedom to establish himself as one of the league's premier backs. On Sunday, he has a chance to make a statement against the team that ultimately decided he wasn't worth the contract he deserved.

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