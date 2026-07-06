All Eyes Are on Kenneth Walker III to Get Chiefs' Offense Back on Track

It's now been multiple years since the Kansas City Chiefs fielded an offense that struck fear into opposing defenses. This offseason, general manager Brett Veach made a splash move in an attempt to resolve that problem.

At the start of free agency, Kansas City invested in easily the best running back of the Patrick Mahomes era by signing reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to a three-year contract. It's the club's unquestioned top move of the spring, setting the tone for a potentially improved attack around Walker in 2026-27.

Given the minimal changes they made at the other skill positions, the Chiefs are clearly relying on Walker to right some of their wrongs. Is that pressure fair? Chiefs On SI is ranking the top 25 Chiefs for the upcoming season, and their prized offseason pickup leaves a tremendous first impression by ushering in the top five.

Why Walker Is So Important

By opting against securing a legitimate wide receiver or a standout backup tight end, the Chiefs are making Walker their centerpiece of the offseason. He's expected to cover up some blemishes that existed in the past, factoring into both the ground and pass-game plans. There's been no more critical K.C. transaction over the last several months than this one.

It's no secret that in recent years, the Chiefs' halfback rotation has fallen well short of industry standards. Players like Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt and others combined to post the second-worst share of 10-plus-yard runs in the last two years; Walker is third in the same span. Poor personnel at running back made the offense more predictable and forced the team into long drives.

Having a quality option to fill this role is something Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid are excited about. Possessing a respected ability to run could force defenses into heavier boxes, thus freeing up more space for routes in the intermediate and deep areas of the field. It's all interconnected.

Everything starts with Walker being a big-time improvement over those who came before him.

Walker's Strengths and Weaknesses

The positives with Walker are obvious, and they also just so happen to be the things Kansas City has sorely missed this decade.

Making defenders miss and breaking off chunk runs are the names of Walker's game. According to NFL Pro, his 30.2% missed tackles forced rate on touches the last three years is a top-two mark. Tying back to the aforementioned ranking for runs of 10 or more yards, Walker was third a year ago.

Other outlets also paint a pretty picture of Walker's 2025. Via SumerSports, out of 49 halfbacks with at least 100 carries, his explosive run rate of 9.95% ranked fifth. Pacheco and Hunt were 46th and 47th, respectively. Pro Football Focus graded Walker as their second running back overall, fueled by a sparkling 90.2 rushing grade.

The Michigan State product can factor into the receiving game, too, evidenced by his 98th percentile target rate and 86th percentile yards per route run. He does everything a team would want out of an offensive pillar at the position.

Downsides with Walker could be what swing his ceiling here. He's recently been less successful on shotgun runs (29.3% success rate) than under-center ones (42.2%), which contrasts with the Chiefs' tendencies under head coach Andy Reid. Moreover, he's more susceptible to negative rushes (9.95% in 2025) than Hunt (3.68%) or Pacheco (5.93%).

The pros surely outweigh the cons, but Walker might not be undoubtedly transformational unless Kansas City puts him in the right positions to be so.

What Happens If Walker Gets Hurt?

We've spent a large chunk of this thought exercise emphasizing just how bad things have been for the Chiefs at running back. It's going to sound contradictory, but it's more so ironic that the team is in a much better spot to withstand the loss of its starter this time around.

From a veteran standpoint, Emari Demercado and his career 6.5 yard-per-carry average come over from the same NFC West division as Walker. The speedy former Arizona Cardinal is fun depth at the worst and a nice secondary complement at best.

The real player to monitor here is rookie Emmett Johnson, who slid in the 2026 NFL Draft after underwhelming athletic testing but may be a more natural and direct replacement for Walker should he get hurt.

2025 seventh-round pick Brashard Smith is likely more of a special teams weapon if he makes the team. He's a converted wide receiver who didn't pop much in his debut campaign.

Why We Ranked Walker Here

It's obvious that Mahomes is the driving force behind the Chiefs' offense and the team as a whole. On that same side of the ball, wideout Rashee Rice is likely the next-most important piece through the air. Given the upgrade he can become and how multifaceted of an impact he could make, though, Walker is more than deserving of the buzz he's gotten.

Time will tell if that remains the case. The former second-round pick is far from the most consistent player, nor is he extremely durable. If Reid doesn't change his stripes regarding a run game plan or if new running backs coach DeMarco Murray isn't a good fit, the top-end outcome won't be reached.

That's the beauty of bringing Walker in, though. The Chiefs don't need the absolute best-case scenario in order to breathe new life into an aspect of the team that's overdue for it. Him becoming a truly elite player would be a bonus.

There's a lot riding on this move panning out. The good news is there's more than one path available for that to happen.

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