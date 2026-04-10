Closer Look at Veach’s 1st-Round Selections As Chiefs GM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Packers fans were ecstatic when the franchise finally selected a first-round receiver in 2025, after Roger Goodell announced Matthew Golden at No. 23 in a draft hosted by the team at Lambeau Field.

They should’ve had Josh Simmons.

32. Josh Simmons, OL, Kansas City Chiefs | Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That’s according to a redraft conducted by ESPN beat writers two months ago.

“The Packers were always going to need a starting left tackle in 2026,” wrote Rob Demovsky, “because they're not likely to re-sign Rasheed Walker and who knows if Jordan Morgan can play there.

“So even if Simmons wouldn't have started for Green Bay in 2025, he would have solidified Jordan Love's blindside protection moving forward. Before a season-ending wrist injury in November, Simmons allowed a pressure rate of 6.6%, the third-lowest mark among left tackles.”

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (76) and offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) at the line of scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

And before that season-ending wrist injury in November, Simmons was a darkhorse candidate for the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year. Assuming the left tackle returns to form protecting Patrick Mahomes – not Love – Simmons will have solidified himself as one of Brett Veach’s top three first-round picks.

The general manager has headed the draft for Kansas City every year since 2018, although the organization’s trade to select Mahomes in 2017 prevented Veach from drafting in the first round until 2020. Here’s a list of his six first-round picks.

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach on field during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

2025

OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State, 32nd overall, 22 years old: Simmons slid in the first round because his college career ended with a serious knee injury. Seven months later, Simmons reported to training camp, grabbed the starting job at left tackle and never looked back. His rookie season clouded by a four-week leave of absence to tend to personal family matters, Simmons returned fully committed and reinvigorated before the wrist injury on Thanksgiving. Early returns have him on track for a decorated NFL career.

2024

WR Xavier Worthy, Texas, 28th overall, 21 years old: The Chiefs were excited when they traded up to take him on Night 1 of the draft, they were excited by his rookie season and – after a down year in 2025 – they’re still excited about Worthy. But this year is critical for his future. Another friendly fire injury – the Week 1 collision with Travis Kelce on the season’s third snap – clearly affected Worthy the entire season. He’s expected to return healthy, though, and has a contract extension in his future if he fulfills his first-round expectations.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

2023

DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, 31st overall, 21 years old: After two less-than-stellar seasons, a preseason hamstring injury landed him on injured reserve. The Chiefs needed his pass rush in 2025, too, but instead, he might not even make the Week 1 roster. Veach is expected to receive trade offers for the edge rusher, who’s just 24 years old.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2022

CB Trent McDuffie, Washington, 21st overall, 21 years old: Anyone with questions about the quality of Veach’s best career first-round selection need only look at what the Chiefs got in the McDuffie trade: Four valuable draft choices, including an additional first-rounder in 2026.

DE George Karlaftis, Purdue, 30th overall, 22 years old: Kansas City added 10 players in the 2022 draft. Incredibly, Karlaftis is the only remaining player. He’s not going anywhere, either. Kansas City signed him to a four-year, $88 million contract extension in July. He played most of 2025 with a thumb injury that required a grip-limiting cast covering his entire hand, but he still has 30½ sacks in four years.

Dec 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (21) celebrates after an interception by safety Juan Thornhill (not pictured) during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

2020

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU, 32nd overall, 21 years old: Ankle, hip and shoulder injuries kept Edwards-Helaire from reaching his full potential and a scary illness nearly ended his career. His best season was his rookie year, 2020, when he led the team with 803 yards on 181 carries and played an important role in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl berth.