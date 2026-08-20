DeMarco Murray Discusses Chiefs’ RB2 Battle, Returning to NFL

In addition to revamping the running back room with former Seattle Seahawks star Kenneth Walker III, the Kansas City Chiefs also brought in a new position coach to replace Todd Pinkston. Longtime Dallas Cowboys tailback DeMarco Murray joined K.C.'s staff and is looking to turn his unit into one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL.

Murray spent the last half-decade at his alma mater, Oklahoma, serving as the Sooners' running backs coach. He helped develop the likes of Rhamondre Stevenson, Eric Gray, and others who went on to the next level.

The Las Vegas native spoke to the media Wednesday on the second-to-last day of training camp. One of the biggest talking points in Chiefs Kingdom following the team's preseason loss to the Rams was the performance of fifth-round pick Emmett Johnson. Murray has been encouraged by what he's seen from Johnson throughout camp, but knows the rookie still has room to grow as an all-around back.

"I would start with the positives with Emmett. As you know, he ran the ball extremely hard, was physical behind his pads," Murray said. "I was happy to see him do that. Had some good versatility in the passing game as well, but other than that, we just have to clean up some footwork details, some route depth. But again, first time for him to be out there as a rookie, the way that he played, I felt like he did a really good job."



Johnson rushed for 59 yards on 12 carries in his first appearance with the red and gold. He displayed his speed and tackle-breaking ability, but more importantly showed off the gritty running style that made him an intriguing prospect.

He's currently competing with 2025 seventh-round pick Brashard Smith for the RB2 role. And while Johnson's performance this past weekend could help his case, Murray noted that Smith's growth in pass protection remains a major factor in the competition.

"The whole room has been really good [in pass protection], but [Brashard] is one of the guys for me that I've been the most proud of for taking that next step," Murray proclaimed. "Knowing that this is a big responsibility. We have the best quarterback, we have to keep him clean."

"I think for [Brashard], he wanted to take that next step in his game," he continued. "He's good with the ball in his hands, he's good running routes, but he knew he had to grow in the protection game and understanding football. I'm proud of him for that."

Murray brings plenty of experience to the position after winning Offensive Player of the Year in 2014 with the Cowboys and finishing his playing career with more than 9,000 yards from scrimmage.



After spending the last several years coaching at the collegiate level, he's now getting his first opportunity to develop NFL talent from the sidelines. Murray appears to have found a new home in Kansas City and believes his future in coaching will ultimately be at the professional level.

"I had a great time at Oklahoma and college, but this is what I'm used to," Murray concluded. "This is where I feel comfortable at, and again, we got a great staff around us. It's been awesome to be here, it's been awesome to be kind of a fly on the wall and learn from the offensive coaches, as well as the defensive coaches. But overall, man, I'm excited."

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