Chiefs RB2 Position Battle: This Returning Tailback Is Running Away With the Job

With Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt no longer in the fold this season, the Kansas City Chiefs' running back room was revamped in the offseason. They added Kenneth Walker III on a three-year, $43.05 million contract and drafted Nebraska tailback Emmett Johnson in the fifth round.



Walker has a clear hold on the RB1 job, but the backfield questions start to flow in after him on the depth chart. While Johnson was expected to take the role as Walker's handcuff, he hasn't quite separated himself early in training camp to be labeled that just yet.

The only other player who's been receiving consistent first-team reps with the offense is the lone returning tailback from last season. That is second-year man Brashard Smith, who served primarily as a pass-catching back during his rookie campaign.

The Athletic's Jesse Newell says that Johnson has been the fourth-preferred running back among the coaching staff in training camp thus far. That makes him quite a long shot to become a clear RB2 by the time the regular season arrives.

Emmett Johnson Losing Hold of RB2 Role to Returning Chiefs Tailback

Although Smith is only entering his second season, experience plays a huge role in K.C.'s offense. He has already learned what Andy Reid expects from his players and how to earn more playing time.



The regular season is only one month away, so all of this paired together doesn't bode well for Johnson's chances if he isn’t outplaying the team's only returning back.

Brashard Smith has earned a "good number" of reps with 1st-team offense in training camp, per @RonOnChiefs. pic.twitter.com/VDWKcDyH26 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 7, 2026

Smith is looking to step into a Jerick McKinnon-esque role, where he can catch passes on third downs from Patrick Mahomes and serve as a strong pass blocker. He had 25 receptions yet just 44 carries as a rookie, making him a far less dangerous threat on the ground than Johnson, but he’s still expected to steal plenty of snaps from the rookie.

Even former Arizona Cardinal Emari Demercado appears to be ahead of Johnson on the depth chart. Coach Reid has recently praised his pass-blocking skills and veteran leadership.



"Yeah, so I like the pass protection," he said about Demercado. "I like the way when he's not going to bounce anything or do that. He sees it and then he lowers it and he hits it in the run game, and I think that's important. Pass routes are pretty good. ... I like what I'm seeing here the last couple days."

Some players take longer to acclimate to the NFL than others, especially when going up against monster defensive linemen like Chris Jones in practice. Johnson's time will eventually come, but it doesn't appear that it'll be until the latter stages of the season.

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