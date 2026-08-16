Chiefs HC Andy Reid Left Impressed by Rookie Emmett Johnson’s Preseason Debut

The Kansas City Chiefs fell in their preseason opener at Arrowhead Stadium to the Los Angeles Rams, 20-12. It was a bit of a snoozefest with both teams' star players sitting out, but it was still intriguing to watch the rookies and roster hopefuls give it their all.



K.C.'s offense labored for most of the game, settling for four field goals instead of a touchdown while gaining just over 300 total yards. But if there's one silver lining from the offensive performance, it would be rookie running back Emmett Johnson's outing.

The Nebraska product was electric in his Chiefs debut, leading the team in rushing with 12 carries for 59 yards. He added three catches for 10 more yards out of the backfield.

Following the contest, head coach Andy Reid spoke highly of Johnson and said that he was a bright spot in an otherwise dull offensive contest.



"He did a nice job. Ran hard and aggressively," Reid said after the loss. "Some yards after contact there, which is a great thing. He's one of the positives coming out of this."

While Johnson didn't get into the end zone or do anything spectacular, he made an excellent first impression in the red and gold. He's very shifty and runs through defenders like a bull.

The No. 161 overall pick in the fifth round of this past draft, Johnson was a coveted prospect among NFL teams. He led the Big Ten in rushing yards as a senior with 1,451 yards on the ground, averaging over 120 per game.

Johnson is the definition of a bellcow back who can do anything that is asked of him. He even added 85 catches over his final two seasons with the Cornhuskers, showing his value as a receiver.



Of course, the Chiefs signed Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to a three-year contract this offseason, making Johnson's best chance to get on the field as his backup. However, second-year man Brashard Smith had seemingly jumped Johnson on the depth chart during training camp due to his experience with the Chiefs' offensive scheme and better pass protection.

Smith may still be in line to receive more reps on passing downs, but Johnson made a name for himself today with his dynamic running style.

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