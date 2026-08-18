Kenneth Walker III Bringing Out the Best in the Entire Chiefs Backfield

One of the most significant acquisitions the Kansas City Chiefs made this offseason was running back Kenneth Walker III. He signed a three-year, $43.05 million contract to replace Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt.

Walker technically made his Chiefs debut this past Saturday in a preseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams, though it came on just one snap without any touches. Even so, his impact has been felt in a big way since arriving in Kansas City.

During Tuesday's round of pressers, second-year tailback Brashard Smith discussed Walker's impact on the backfield. He credited Walker and his leadership for bringing a higher level of tenacity to the position group.



"Yeah, K9, he's a dog, man," Smith stated. "I feel like he's got us running harder, reading things better. I feel like he's a great vet to be behind, for sure."

Walker has spoken in the past about embracing his newfound veteran role. He entered Seattle as a young rookie with plenty to learn, but now he's mentoring the Chiefs' first and second-year backs with the experience he's gained.

Jul 29, 2026; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (9) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout camp, the coaching staff has praised his talent and speed. His unique running style is unlike anything the Chiefs have had in their backfield in recent years, perhaps dating back to Marcus Allen in the 1990s.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy also shared his rave reviews of Walker, believing he'll be one of the players who takes the Chiefs' offense to another level this season.



"Kenneth has been very impressive. He's been working his tail off," Bieniemy said. "The thing that I love about him is his competitive spirit. He gets up, he competes every single day. You know that he is going to give us the best opportunity to have success on Sundays."

"K9" has already accomplished plenty in his career, rushing for over 1,000 yards twice and winning Super Bowl MVP this past season after totaling 161 scrimmage yards in the victory over the Patriots.

There's little reason for the Chiefs to give him many reps in their second preseason game against Tampa Bay. However, he could at least see his first handful of carries in a red-and-gold uniform this weekend.

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