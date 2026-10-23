ESPN Matchup Predictor Analyzes Chiefs vs. Seahawks Sunday Night Showdown

Following a gritty 22-6 victory over the Chargers last week, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to return to the primetime stage for the first time since Week 2. They will compete in a Sunday Night Football matchup for the second time in 2026 as they head to Seattle to take on the reigning Super Bowl champions.

While Andy Reid's squad has yet to drop a game, the Seahawks have struggled to get their offense going in the post-Kenneth Walker era. Amid their two-game losing streak, quarterback Sam Darnold has tossed four interceptions, including one that ultimately gave the Broncos a free victory last week in overtime.



Sportsbooks have labeled Seattle as a slight home favorite, but what does the ESPN Matchup Predictor think? Here's what their computer model projects a few days before kickoff.

Chiefs at Seahawks SNF: ESPN Matchup Predictor Gives Prediction

This is technically the second meeting between these two teams this year, following an ugly preseason tie in August that featured mostly second and third-string players.

Aug 28, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches play against the Seattle Seahawks during the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances at Victory: Chiefs 52.8%, Seahawks 46.8%.

While Seattle boasts one of the best home-field advantages in the sport, the matchup predictor still gives the undefeated Chiefs a slight edge to maintain their perfect record.

Chiefs on SI's Take

Usually, the matchup predictor closely mirrors what traditional betting lines are forecasting. However, that isn't the case for this contest.

This was undoubtedly circled as one of the more difficult challenges on the Chiefs' schedule heading into the season, and that stands true despite Seattle's early shortcomings. They have the same defensive playmakers who made them a force to be reckoned with in last year's postseason.



Even with Darnold's inconsistencies through the air, Jaxon Smith-Njigba remains a premier wide receiver in the league. He leads the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in spite of the shaky quarterback play.

Seattle's passionate 12s will undoubtedly come out in full force, as this game means a lot more to them than it does to the Chiefs. Kansas City obviously wants to preserve its flawless record, but a loss that drops Seattle to 3-4 would likely take the Seahawks out of the division race moving forward.

Walker's homecoming to the team he spent his first four years with is a major storyline. He'll be looking to prove why Seattle should have paid him as he continues to establish himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL.

The Chiefs have had plenty of breaks go their way and won't stay undefeated forever, but the Seahawks will have a tough time overcoming turnovers from Darnold if they want to win. Unlike some of their past opponents, Patrick Mahomes will make them pay.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.