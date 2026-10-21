Chiefs Injury Report: Latest on Rashee Rice, Josh Simmons, Jaylon Moore Ahead of Primetime Showdown in Seattle

Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 7 showdown against the Seattle Seahawks, the team has a mixed bag of injury news.

On Wednesday, head coach Andy Reid indicated that wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring) and right tackle Jaylon Moore (concussion) would not practice today, while left tackle Josh Simmons (back) is expected to participate to some extent.

Rice suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders and has been sidelined since. Even with the benefit of the team's Week 5 bye, Rice was not ready to practice in the team's lead-up to Week 6.

"Rashee's getting better as we go, by the day, so that helps," Reid said on Wednesday.

Simmons returned to practice in a limited capacity last week as a part of his recovery and ramp-up process from his back injury—later described as a bulging disc—that first appeared late in training camp. Simmons participated in all three practices last week but was a limited participant each time.

Moore left Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers due to a concussion that kept him out for the game's second half. While Moore navigates the concussion protocol, offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu is expected to be the first man up at right tackle, as he finished the game in Moore's place against LA.

Cooper McDonald returns to practice, others shuffled

The Chiefs made a flurry of linebacker-based roster moves on Wednesday, designating linebacker Cooper McDonald to return to practice after a short stint on the injured reserve list. McDonald was placed on IR due to a knee injury suffered early in KC's Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs also signed linebacker Aiden Fisher to the practice squad, adding the rookie seventh-round draft pick to their developmental plans. Fisher played for James Madison and Indiana before being drafted by the Houston Texans in April.

In corresponding moves, the team waived linebacker Cam Jones and terminated the practice squad contract of running back Nate Carter.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.