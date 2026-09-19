ESPN Matchup Predictor Forecasts Chiefs vs. Colts Sunday Night Matchup

For the second week in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs will be featured in a primetime slot with Patrick Mahomes playing in his second game back from a torn ACL. After the Chiefs trampled the Broncos 31-10 in Arrowhead, the Indianapolis Colts will come to town on Sunday night.

The two teams had wildly different results to open the new campaign, with K.C. playing nearly flawless football against the reigning AFC West champions. Meanwhile, the Colts' defense couldn't have looked any worse as Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry ran rampant on them all afternoon.



It should come as no surprise that Kansas City is heavily favored tomorrow evening given how each team performed in Week 1, but what does the ESPN Matchup Predictor think? Here's what it projects ahead of kickoff.

Colts at Chiefs: ESPN Matchup Predictor Gives Prediction

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) reacts during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances at Victory: Chiefs 75.0%, Colts 24.8%.

The matchup predictor gives the Chiefs an exact three-fourths chance to come out victorious and leaves a 0.2% chance of a tie. Needless to say, fans are expecting to leave the stadium with a smile on their faces tomorrow.

Chiefs on SI's Take

You always have to give a team the benefit of the doubt from week to week, as the Colts could look rejuvenated and like a completely different group. However, this feels like a pretty fair assessment from the matchup predictor.

Indianapolis is coming off an 8-9 season in which it was seriously in the AFC playoff race before Daniel Jones tore his Achilles. Then, Philip Rivers came out of retirement to try and save the day, and we all know the outcome of that. Just like Mahomes, "Danny Dimes" made a speedy recovery from a brutal injury to return for Week 1, but his first game back didn't result in a victory.



All eyes will be on the two star running backs to steal the show. Jonathan Taylor has been one of the best tailbacks in the NFL for several years, but the Chiefs appear to have unlocked Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker's full potential. He rushed for 173 yards in the opener, a career high for him, and looked like a premier running back in the NFL.

The Chiefs just held Bo Nix and Denver to 10 points, while the Colts have a lot to prove on that side of the ball. The Ravens put up 41 points and over 500 total yards on Indianapolis last week and made its run defense look pitiful. If the Colts want to have any chance in this one, they'll need to stifle Walker on the ground and play ball-control football with Taylor.

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