Examining How Many Skill Players Kansas City Chiefs Could Draft

For much of the past eight years, the Kansas City Chiefs have consistently gone into each season with standout playmakers on offense, whether it was Alex Smith tossing the rock to Travis Kelce, Kareem Hunt, or Tyreek Hill in 2017, or Patrick Mahomes doing the same in the seasons to come.

Since Hill's departure, Hunt's double tenure with the franchise, and Kelce at the end of the road, the Chiefs lack the reliability and long-term ceiling at wide receiver and tight end to surround Mahomes. They solved their running back issue with the signing of Kenneth Walker III, though, more depth could be added in this year's NFL Draft. Speaking of, Kansas City is in the market for the three key skill positions.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) watches a play against the Las Vegas Raiders from the sideline during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

After running through some mock draft simulations and further analysis of the Chiefs' areas of concern heading into the April 23 selection process, I wanted to examine just how many skill players general manager Brett Veach could acquire in the draft. Let's take a look at the talent pool at wide receiver, tight end, and running back.

Finding the sweet spot of total skill players draft by the Chiefs

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Let's start with the wide receivers—it's a stout group with three wideouts in play at No. 9 overall and a handful at No. 29. The draft features ample depth across the board from the first round to the seventh, providing an opportunity for Kansas City to land an immediate impact pass-catcher on the perimeter.

While Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice are still on the roster, a true X receiver is necessary, or someone who could provide reliability at the catch point and as a route runner without nagging concerns on or off the field. There figures to be at least one wideout selected by the Chiefs, with two not out of the questions.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) celebrates after a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

At running back, it's a completely different story: Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love is the only respectable tailback worth a Top 50 selection. Kansas City shouldn't consider addressing this position until much later in the draft, where they can find change-of-pace runners with some power and pass protection elements to balance the room out.

Frankly, don't be surprised if the Chiefs choose to wait until undrafted free agency to add to the position. Expect no more than one running back or none selected in the draft. Then, there is tight end, where the better value for the position will come around rounds three to five. If the Chiefs are looking to find their successor for Kelce in this draft, especially in the first two rounds, it would be hard to find them,.

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) indicates a first down pickup during the first quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia held off Florida 24-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, Kansas City needs some sort of stability at the position, and there are some worthy Y pass-catchers available, such as Georgia's Oscar Delp or Stanford's Sam Roush in the middle round. Let's mark down tight end for only one player selected. The magic number for Veach and the Chiefs is three skill players potentially selected in this year's NFL Draft, providing Mahomes with more weapons in his arsenal for 2026 and beyond.