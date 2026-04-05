Chiefs Have Just the Risky Move Worth Making

There are only a couple of weeks left until the commencement of the 2026 NFL Draft. The excitement is building for fans as the online draft community is solidifying their personal big boards, while NFL teams are doing the same, finalizing the perfect groupings of prospects who may fit their schemes and cultures, respectively.

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the middle of the same process, narrowing down their draft board with daily meetings to discuss prospects, how they fit with the organization, then beginning final preparations with their versions of mock drafts while potentially using the same draft simulators you and I use to figure out who and what could happen at No. 9 or No. 29 overall.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: The #Chiefs have a big Draft coming up as part of their important offseason. pic.twitter.com/89BUGKkzMR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2026

Kansas City won't be afraid to make moves on April 23, and there's a real chance the team could trade up from either No. 9 or No. 29, depending on how the board falls. The possibility of general manager Brett Veach making an aggressive move should energize Chiefs fans, even if some approach with understandable caution.

Aggressiveness creates risk for the Chiefs, paired with enthusiasm

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In this year's draft, Kansas City is in a position to move up because of its early slot after missing the postseason for the first time in 10 years. It is an unusual spot to be in, but a favorable one that could accelerate the Chiefs' retooling this season. With needs at defensive back, edge rusher, defensive tackle, wide receiver, and offensive tackle, the possibilities in the first round remain endless.

This is a different situation; Veach and head coach Andy Reid sit a handful of weeks ahead of the draft than they did four years ago when they had to retool their defense. There are holes on both sides of the ball that must be addressed, and if there is a player that Veach and Reid feel convinced of that could potentially be gone before No. 9 or No. 29 overall, they should make the move.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, Veach knows what he is doing, and it is far from his first rodeo in this situation. If I were to guess which position the Chiefs would be targeting early in the draft, it would be an edge rusher. At No. 9, that could be Rueben Bain Jr. or David Bailey, two of the consensus top pass rushers in this year's draft.

Personally, Bain is by far the best of the two and fits the Chiefs' defensive system seamlessly, adding a disruptive element that has been missing for some time now. While some mock drafts have Bain falling to No. 9, someone like the Arizona Cardinals could be looking to trade back and build their inventory of draft capital, giving the Chiefs a chance to get their guy quickly.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) sacks Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Even a couple of weeks out, the only thing that is 99.9 percent certain in this draft is Fernando Mendoza going No. 1 overall to the Chiefs' rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. The unpredictability brings angst, but this is where the fun is just beginning.