Mahomes, Fields Chiefs Pairing Makes For Interesting Offensive Tweak

Last season was a wake-up call for the Kansas City Chiefs, who failed to make the playoffs for the first time in a decade just one season after reaching a rare third consecutive Super Bowl. They needed to find their way again, and the roster required a serious retooling on both sides of the ball.

Through trades and free agent signings, the Chiefs have done just that. It will be a much different roster than it was at the end of the regular season, as younger players, rookies, and stop-gaps fill the holes that are surrounded by high-end talents across the board. This includes the best quarterback in the land, Patrick Mahomes.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Patrick Mahomes watches the action from a suite during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In the Chiefs' deciding game for whether they would make the postseason, Mahomes tore his ACL, putting the first month or two of his 2026 season in jeopardy. This forced general manager Brett Veach to trade for New York Jets signal-caller Justin Fields, a former top draft pick who has been unable to reach his full potential.

While it has been briefly discussed, there is a sense that whenever Mahomes makes his return to the gridiron, Fields could still see the field in a certain manner, creating a new offensive kink for 2026.

A new wrinkle emerges with Justin Fields joining forces with Patrick Mahomes

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

I remain a believer in Fields, even if I understand he may never become the high-level signal-caller he was projected to be in Chicago. With Eric Bieniemy's return to Kansas City as offensive coordinator after spending time as running backs coach with the Bears, the newest additions to the running back room, potential adds at wide receiver, and Mahomes' return bring some new creativity to the table for Bieniemy and head coach Andy Reid.

One thing that intrigues me the most is the many ways Reid and Bieniemy could be creative by putting Fields on the field (so to speak) at the same time as Mahomes. Adding Kenneth Walker III, a potential change-of-pace runner in the NFL Draft, and the dynamic ability from Brashard Smith and wide receiver Xavier Worthy could create significant headaches for opposing defenses to create mismatches, second-level and mesh point defenders in a bind, and add more strain to the secondary.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Read option with Mahomes and Fields, with no earthly idea who is going to be getting the ball, is frightening because defenses have to account for two unique skill sets: one that is more of a scrambler in Mahomes and another being the dynamic athleticism that Fields provides. Not to mention the potential mesh-point conflictions with Walker and Fields in the same personnel grouping

I get giddy with excitement just thinking of what the Chiefs could do this season when Mahomes is back on the grass of Arrowhead Stadium. It may not be an offense that takes the franchise to their fourth Super Bowl in five years, but it is an entertaining one that could emerge throughout the regular season.