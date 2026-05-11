Former Chiefs Defensive End Mike Danna Signs with AFC Rival

After six seasons and two Super Bowl victories with the Kansas City Chiefs, defensive end Mike Danna is departing for one of the Chiefs' AFC rivals.

On Monday, the Buffalo Bills announced that they signed Danna to a one-year deal.

Danna was drafted by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft and earned a three-year, $24 million contract with the team ahead of the 2024 season. That deal was structured to allow Kansas City flexibility ahead of the third year, which the team exercised in February, when

the Chiefs released Danna to save $9 million in salary cap space for the 2026 season.

What does Mike Danna's departure mean for the Chiefs?

First and foremost, it would be foolish to see Danna's time in Kansas City as anything other than a rousing success. As a fifth-round pick, Danna was a consistent contributor in Steve Spagnuolo's defense, appearing in 87 regular season games, starting 49, and recording 21.5 sacks. Danna also appeared in 16 postseason games with seven starts and two sacks, culminating in two Super Bowl wins, two Super Bowl losses and a conference championship game appearance.

Injuries slowed Danna down during the second act of his time in Kansas City, but his aforementioned contract structure gave the team the ability to free up $9 million in cap space with just $2 million in dead money for 2026, leaving no significant wound to the Chiefs' finances with his departure.

While a fresh start is likely the best result for all parties involved, I wonder if the Chiefs had any interest in reuniting with Danna before Buffalo made the move official.

The Chiefs' defensive end room remains thin after the NFL Draft, with a fair number of questions down the depth chart. George Karlaftis is the team's surefire starter on one edge, leaving second-year third-round pick Ashton Gillotte and rookie second-rounder R Mason Thomas to lead the way on the other side. Former first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah is next in the rotation after missing all of last season due to a hamstring injury.

I'd still like to see Kansas City add a player like veteran edge defender Cameron Jordan, and the Chiefs appear to be favoring true roster turnover rather than defaulting to reunions with familiar faces this offseason. With Danna's exit now official, Chiefs' defensive renovation is even more solidified.

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